Cannes 2018: Queen Ash Is All Cool And Glamorous

Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the poster girl of Cannes Film Festival, has returned to her second home and is all set to break the internet. This is Ash's 17th time at the prestigious film festival and she looked absolutely comfortable in her vibrant dress.

A Cannes veteran, Ash on her very first public appearance at Cannes 2018, donned an off-shoulder sky-blue hued resortwear. Well, it sure seemed that she is in a vacay mood as she posed for the shutterbugs at her hotel's lobby.

Her kaftan-style gown had a glamorous touch as it was colourfully sequined and was accentuated by bright butterfly motifs. Ash's side-swept purple tresses cascaded gently on her shoulder and she wore a minimal make-up.

The actress was simply stunning today. Ash has impressed us with her distinctive style at Cannes over the years. Any guesses on which attire she would be sporting at the red carpet today?