Cannes 2018: Jim Sarbh’s Latest Look Is To Die For

Only Jim Sarbh can make a formal suit look like a casual every day wear! The 'Padmaavat' actor in his latest shoot soaked up the sun at French Riviera, donning a dashing suit that channelled James Bond's style.

He sported a sky blue shirt and contrasted it with a navy blue and red coloured tie. His classy black loafers perfectly complemented the look. And he posed without a care in the world with palm trees, wooded mountains, and clear blue sky in the backdrop.

I am sure dear men that he must be giving you all vacation goals also other than the outfit inspiration.

The latest style sensation on the block with his characteristic peppery curls, Jim sported an elaborately embroidered Kashmiri jacket yesterday with a pair of black trousers. And today he completely switched to a contemporary look. Well, we must say that he gave us a glimpse of his versatile fashion sense and totally wooed us.

Jim would be joining Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi for the Grey Goose celebration of iconic films screened at Cannes over the years.