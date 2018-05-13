Cannes 2018: Ash Shows How To Wear Formal And Make It Look Ritzy

We can't help but drool over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style statement at Cannes 2018. After killing the internet and impressing the critics with her impeccable fashion yesterday, Ash posted a picture on her Instagram feed that has been raging on the internet.

Her 'I-mean-business' like pose proves that no other Indian diva can conquer Cannes and slay it like Ash. Moreover, for many of us, Cannes is pretty much synonymous with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- that is how Cannes got popular in India.

Today, the gorgeous actress casually draped a Manish Arora's embellished jacket dipped in bright red hue. The actress colour-blocked the jazzy jacket with a white shirt and a high-waist navy blue skirt. She perfected the art of giving a formal office wear, a ritzy touch. Ash teamed her attire with nude strappy heels.

She wore a shimmery pink lip shade and accentuated her eye makeup with smoky kohl and nude eye shadow. And we are going gaga and wowing!

Don't you think she was just irresistible? Let us know your views via the comments section.