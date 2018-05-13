Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Cannes 2018: Ash Shows How To Wear Formal And Make It Look Ritzy

By Devika
Aishwarya Rai Cannes

We can't help but drool over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style statement at Cannes 2018. After killing the internet and impressing the critics with her impeccable fashion yesterday, Ash posted a picture on her Instagram feed that has been raging on the internet.

Her 'I-mean-business' like pose proves that no other Indian diva can conquer Cannes and slay it like Ash. Moreover, for many of us, Cannes is pretty much synonymous with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- that is how Cannes got popular in India.

Aishwarya Rai Cannes

Today, the gorgeous actress casually draped a Manish Arora's embellished jacket dipped in bright red hue. The actress colour-blocked the jazzy jacket with a white shirt and a high-waist navy blue skirt. She perfected the art of giving a formal office wear, a ritzy touch. Ash teamed her attire with nude strappy heels.

She wore a shimmery pink lip shade and accentuated her eye makeup with smoky kohl and nude eye shadow. And we are going gaga and wowing!

Don't you think she was just irresistible? Let us know your views via the comments section.

Related Articles

Read more about: bollywood aishwarya rai cannes
Story first published: Sunday, May 13, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

X