Cannes 2018: Ash Flutters On The Red Carpet In A 20-Foot Cape Dress

Cannes Film Festival veteran, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just made a grand entry fluttering on the red carpet and painting the sublime French Riviera in myriad hues.

This is Ash's 17th time at Cannes and she like a fine French wine is just getting better with age. The yummy mummy wore a staggering 20-foot long fully embroidered cape gown! The actress sported one the world's largest gowns and well, she pulled it off like it was her everyday wear.

This outstanding creation was designed by none other than Michael Cinco for her. And it was not the first time Michael Cinco designed an outfit for her that killed the internet. Last year, she donned the Filipino designer's icy blue ball-gown from his 'Impalpable Dream of Versailles Collection', which ensured her position in the best-dressed list from Cannes.

And this time, we wouldn't be surprised if she makes it to the top dressed list of Cannes 2018. Ash's Cannes 2018, violet-hued gown took 3000 hours to finish. Unbelievable! This painstakingly beautiful piece of art, inspired by a butterfly, is adorned with Swarovski crystals and made from silk threadworks.

She complemented her outfit with matching purple earrings and the bold red lip shade was unusual but the perfect makeup choice.

The lady can hardly go wrong and yes, she just gave us butterflies in the stomach for sure. Let's see what surprise she brings to the red carpet tomorrow.