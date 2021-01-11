Tripti Dimri’s Embellished Pantsuit Makes For An Amazing Partywear; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Bulbbul actress, Tripti Dimri once again surprised us with her stylish look. The actress was styled by Who Wore What When and she wore a pantsuit, which we thought made for perfect party wear. Her styling was done impeccably and we have decoded this look of hers for you.

So, Tripti Dimri wore an embellished suit that consisted of a structured jacket with a knotted belt. Her plunging neckline jacket was full-sleeved and she teamed it with matching pants. The navy blue suit of hers was enhanced by glittering tones and Tripti looked amazing in her ensemble. This absolutely awesome outfit of hers was designed by Namrata Joshipura. She teamed her attire with a pair of shiny blue sandals, which went well with her suit.

The actress accessorised her look with gemstone earrings that were designed by Varuna D Jani. The actress also upped her look with the makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. Tripti Dimri looked stunning. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Pics Credit: Chandrahas Prabhu