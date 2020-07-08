Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri’s Minimal Traditional Outfits Can Be Your New Wedding Dress Code Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tripti Dimri absolutely left us awestruck with her performance in Bulbbul. With her smouldering expression and well-timed dialogue delivery, the actress won us. Her traditional outfits in the horror movie were simply resplendent and gave us maximalist goals. However, Tripti Dimri's Instagram feed is lit up with her in minimal traditional outfits. We have decoded two of her traditional minimal outfits for you, which could be your wedding dress code.

Tripti Dimri's Yellow Saree

With a yellow floral-hued pink frame in her hand, Tripti Dimri was like a ray of sunshine in her yellow saree. She looked amazing in her yellow saree that seemed crafted out of a light fabric and featured subtle dotted patterns. The actress paired her saree with a sleeveless yellow blouse and golden-toned sandals. She wore orange marigold haar instead of a neckpiece. Tripti accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The middle-parted braided tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tripti Dimri's Floral Pink Lehenga

Her pink floral lehenga also caught our attention and Tripti Dimri looked amazing in it. Her lehenga was gorgeous and floral. She paired her cropped sleeveless blouse with a voluminous skirt. Her lehenga was splashed in a white hue and accentuated by pink floral accents. She draped a matching dupatta with her lehenga. The dupatta was white-hued and accentuated by an embellished border. While her lehenga was from SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi, her chic earrings were from H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. The lip shade was vibrant pink and the middle-parted bun completed her look.

So, which minimal ethnic outfit of Tripti Dimri's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Tripti Dimri's Instagram