Just In
- 1 hr ago Neetu Singh’s Fashionable Looks From Her Top Bollywood Songs Decoded
-
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 08 July 2020
- 14 hrs ago Saree Looks Decoded From The Pages Of History Following The Saree Twitter Trend
- 17 hrs ago On 3 Years Of Mom, Veteran Actress Sridevi’s Sober Outfits From The Film Decoded
Don't Miss
- Movies Intezaar Khatam! Get Set To Watch Brand-New Episodes Of Your Favourite &TV's Shows From July 13
- News Union Cabinet meeting to be held today
- Automobiles Honda CB300R Unlisted From Website: BS6 Model Expected To Arrive Soon?
- Finance IndusInd Bank Extends Gains For Second Day On Additional Stake Purchase By Route One Hedge Fund
- Sports Coronavirus: Magic player tests positive, Fultz delayed entering NBA bubble
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Set For August 5: What To Expect
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
- Travel Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In North India In July 2020
Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri’s Minimal Traditional Outfits Can Be Your New Wedding Dress Code
Tripti Dimri absolutely left us awestruck with her performance in Bulbbul. With her smouldering expression and well-timed dialogue delivery, the actress won us. Her traditional outfits in the horror movie were simply resplendent and gave us maximalist goals. However, Tripti Dimri's Instagram feed is lit up with her in minimal traditional outfits. We have decoded two of her traditional minimal outfits for you, which could be your wedding dress code.
Tripti Dimri's Yellow Saree
With a yellow floral-hued pink frame in her hand, Tripti Dimri was like a ray of sunshine in her yellow saree. She looked amazing in her yellow saree that seemed crafted out of a light fabric and featured subtle dotted patterns. The actress paired her saree with a sleeveless yellow blouse and golden-toned sandals. She wore orange marigold haar instead of a neckpiece. Tripti accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The middle-parted braided tresses rounded out her avatar.
Tripti Dimri's Floral Pink Lehenga
Her pink floral lehenga also caught our attention and Tripti Dimri looked amazing in it. Her lehenga was gorgeous and floral. She paired her cropped sleeveless blouse with a voluminous skirt. Her lehenga was splashed in a white hue and accentuated by pink floral accents. She draped a matching dupatta with her lehenga. The dupatta was white-hued and accentuated by an embellished border. While her lehenga was from SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi, her chic earrings were from H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. The lip shade was vibrant pink and the middle-parted bun completed her look.
So, which minimal ethnic outfit of Tripti Dimri's did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Tripti Dimri's Instagram