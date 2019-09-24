Breakthrough Artiste Of The Year, Radhika Apte Impresses Us With A Breezy Floral Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Aparshakti Khurrana, and many others graced the red carpet at the News 18 iReel Award Show 2019. The Sacred Games actress Radhika Apte was also present at the event and impressed everyone with her breezy black and white floral sari. So, let's take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, for the grand show, Radhika Apte opted for a black and white floral sari by Raw Mango, which gave her a vintage look. Styled by Who Wore What When, the pallu of her sari consisted of a net fabric and she draped it in a nivi style. The Lust Stories actress teamed her sari with an intricately-designed plunging-neckline matching sleeveless blouse. Radhika accessorised her look with a golden-toned choker necklace and large-sized button earrings, which was notched by white pearls. Her jewellery came from Joolry by Karishma.

Radhika Apte pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun. Her neat bun was adorned with two pink flowers. The actress spruced up her look with contoured jawline and cheekbones that were marked by pink blush. The kohled eyes with heavy mascara, glittering eyeshadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Radhika Apte really impressed us with her stunning fashion game. The actress stunned us with not only her bold and beautiful look but also with her thundering performance in the Netflix web shows. And that's the reason she was also honoured with the Breakthrough Artiste Of The Year Award at the event.

What do you think about her breezy floral sari? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Radhika Apte.