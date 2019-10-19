Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, And Shilpa Shetty Gave Us Festive Goals With Their Gorgeous Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sari is known to be the most popular traditional wear in India. A sari makes a woman look elegant, gorgeous, and sophisticated at the same time. In fact, we mostly drape stunning saris for festivals or wedding ceremonies. Not only us, but even our favourite Bollywood divas usually sport designer saris on festivals and events and their Instagram feeds are a proof.

Recently, the lovely ladies, who caught our attention with their gorgeous sari looks are Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The three divas donned absolutely different types of saris but they all impressed us. So, let us take a close look at their sari looks and decode it.

Mouni Roy In A Striped Ivory Sari

For the recent promotional round of her upcoming film, Made In China, Mouni Roy wore a beautiful sustainable handloom cotton fabric high-waist ivory sari, which came from Jebsispar By Jebin Johny. Her elegant sari was accentuated by thin black stripes. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she impeccably draped the pallu of her sari that had wide pleats. The Gold actress teamed it with a cuff-sleeved high-neck matching blouse, which looked like a crop top. She completed her look with a pair of brown sandals. Mouni went for a minimal look and upped her traditional avatar with just a silver-toned ring. The Naagin actress pulled back her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a low wavy ponytail and looked pretty. Slight contouring, a tiny black bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene In A Nude Shade Embellished Sari

At the Global Excellence Awards 2019, Madhuri Dixit Nene made an appearance in a stunning nude shade sari by Ritu Kumar, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellishments. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The Kalank actress paired it with a plain nude blouse. On the jewellery front, she ditched the neckpiece and instead accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned ethnic drop earrings and kadas. Madhuri Dixit left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, pink blush, and dark lip shade rounded out her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Printed Tube Sari

Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a unique sari picture on her Instagram feed. She flaunted an eye-catching pink tube sari, which came from Ridhi Mehra. Her stylish sari was accentuated by intricately-done white patterns. She draped the pallu of her sari with narrow pleats and styled it over her shoulder. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the Nikamma actress supported her tube sari with an embellished golden belt. Shilpa completed her look with a pair of golden sandals. The actress accessorised her look with golden-toned bangle by Golecha's Jewels while her green choker necklace came from Goenka India. She also carried a matching potli bag from Love To Bag label. Shilpa Shetty left her mid-parted long wavy tresses loose and elevated her look with kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and dark lip shade.

We absolutely loved the saris of these actresses. Mouni Roy's sari looked elegant, Madhuri Dixit's sari looked party-worthy, and Shilpa Shetty's sari looked stylish. All saris had a wow factor..

What are your thoughts on their saris? Whose sari did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.