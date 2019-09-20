Mouni Roy Is A Picture Of Elegance In This White Belted Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Naagin actress, Mouni Roy is clearly climbing the ladder of success because of her amazing performances in the Hindi films. However, apart from her acting skills, she is also winning the fashion critics with her elegant sartorial choices. Over a period of time, she has inspired her fans with her eclectic fashion game..

Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree with her co-star Rajkummar Rao for her upcoming film, Made In China and she is leaving no stone unturned in proving herself as the budding fashionista with her stunning appearances in unique outfits. Recentlly, for the film's trailer launch, Mouni wore an embroidered white belted sari and looked straight out of a fairty tale. So, let us take a look at her elegant sari closely and decode it.

So, at the trailer launch event, Mouni Roy donned a beautiful white net sari by Ritika Mirchandani. Her sari was accentuated by hand-embroidered belt and border. The frill hemline gave her sari a dreamy touch. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she paired her elegantly dramatic sari with a sleeveless ivory high-neck heavily embellished blouse. Well, with this blouse of hers, she definitely gave us blouse goals.

Mouni ditched accessories, which we thought was a smart choice as her high-neck blouse itself gave the precious choker effect. She accessorised her look with just a chic ring. The Gold actress pulled back her messy tresses into a low bun. Like the outfit, her make-up game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she softly contoured her cheekbones and nose. She further spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes with mascara, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy looked absolutely pretty in this white belted sari and gave us a major sari goal for the coming festive season. The low bun suited her elegant look.

What are your thoughts on Mouni Roy's belted sari? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Mouni Roy.

Pic credits: Mouni Roy