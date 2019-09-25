Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Bright Yellow Sari And Embellished Blouse Is So Worth Investing In Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We find Madhuri Dixit Nene charming and admire her fashion sensibility. Be it with a western or traditional outfit, Madhuri Dixit gives us a visual treat with each attire of hers. Well, talking about her sartorial choices, the Kalank actress is often seen flaunting saris and she looks amazing in saris.

Recently, the diva donned a sari for the latest episode of Dance Deewane 2. Madhuri Dixit had sported a beautiful yellow sari and she was a picture of elegance. So, let's take a close look at her sari and decode it.

So, Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for a Manish Malhotra sari, which was accentuated by embellished golden border. Her sari was also enhanced by shimmery accents. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress paired her sari with an intricately-designed strapless silver choli, which was in tune with the modern aesthetics. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was meticulously embellished. The diva accessorised her look with double layered diamond and emerald necklace and a pair of complementing earrings. Her beautiful jewellery came from Farah Khan's eponymous label.

On the makeup front, Madhuri Dixit highlighted her look with softly-contoured cheekbones and jawline. The kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look. She left her mid-parted copper wavy tresses loose.

We really loved Madhuri Dixit Nene's bright yellow sari. Well, there is no denying the fact that she knows how to slay it in a sari.

What are your thoughts on Madhuri Dixit Nene's yellow sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

All pic credits: Shaleena Nathani