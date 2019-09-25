Just In
- 1 hr ago On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honour, Amitabh Bachchan's Versatile Fashion In The Movies
-
- 2 hrs ago World Heart Day 2019: What To Do After You Have Suffered A Heart Attack
- 3 hrs ago Open-heart Surgery: Procedure, Risks And Recovery
- 3 hrs ago Different Work Shifts? Here Are 7 Simple Ways To Save Your Relationship
Don't Miss
- News "Want to invest in urbanisation, come to India" says Modi at Global Business Forum
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 108: Patna Pirates Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- Technology Airtel Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Vs Rs.199 Prepaid Plan: Which One You Should Opt For
- Automobiles The Right Way To Open A Car Door: Dutch Reach Technique Explained
- Movies Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Celebrate 1 Year Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Fans Trend #1YearOfKZK
- Travel World Tourism Day 2019: Date, Theme, Host Country, Significance, And Purpose
- Finance SBI Credit Card Users Will Not Get Cashback At Fuel Stations From October
- Education Why World Pharmacist Day Is Celebrated On September 25?
Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Bright Yellow Sari And Embellished Blouse Is So Worth Investing In
We find Madhuri Dixit Nene charming and admire her fashion sensibility. Be it with a western or traditional outfit, Madhuri Dixit gives us a visual treat with each attire of hers. Well, talking about her sartorial choices, the Kalank actress is often seen flaunting saris and she looks amazing in saris.
Recently, the diva donned a sari for the latest episode of Dance Deewane 2. Madhuri Dixit had sported a beautiful yellow sari and she was a picture of elegance. So, let's take a close look at her sari and decode it.
So, Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for a Manish Malhotra sari, which was accentuated by embellished golden border. Her sari was also enhanced by shimmery accents. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress paired her sari with an intricately-designed strapless silver choli, which was in tune with the modern aesthetics. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was meticulously embellished. The diva accessorised her look with double layered diamond and emerald necklace and a pair of complementing earrings. Her beautiful jewellery came from Farah Khan's eponymous label.
On the makeup front, Madhuri Dixit highlighted her look with softly-contoured cheekbones and jawline. The kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look. She left her mid-parted copper wavy tresses loose.
We really loved Madhuri Dixit Nene's bright yellow sari. Well, there is no denying the fact that she knows how to slay it in a sari.
What are your thoughts on Madhuri Dixit Nene's yellow sari? Do let us know in the comment section.
All pic credits: Shaleena Nathani