So, Here's The Review Of The Latest Outfits Of Bollywood Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

When it comes to slaying it in style, our favourite Bollywood divas stand on the top of the list. Be it grand events or airport looks, the actresses always leave us speechless with their fashionable outfits. The divas mostly inspire women with their sartorial choices but some times they also disappoint us with their ensembles. So, take a quick look at the latest outfits of Bollywood divas and find what we have to say about their attires.

Vaani Kapoor's White Midi

So, at the success event of her recent film War, Vaani Kapoor opted for a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline white bodycon midi dress. Her white dress was accentuated by a side slit. She completed her look with a pair of matching strap heels. Vaani ditched accessories and instead upped her look with a golden-toned wrist watch. The Befikre actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. We really liked Vaani Kapoor's white midi. Also, her makeup was on-point. She looked simple and sophisticated.

Priyanka Chopra In A Pink Pantsuit

At the welcome reception of NBA India Games 2019 in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a pink pantsuit. Styled by Ami Patel, her outfit consisted of full-sleeved notch-lapel plunging neckline one-buttoned blazer and matching pants. However, The Sky Is Pink actress added a stylish spark as she opted for a long blazer, which gave her classy formal suit a playful touch. However, we didn't think it looked that great. Priyanka completed her look with matching pointed heels. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo. On the makeup front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spruced up her look with minimal base marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade, which went well with her look.

Kalki Koechlin's Multi-Hued Maxi And Jacket

For the HT Brunch shoot, Kalki wore a strappy plunging neckline multi-hued striped maxi dress. Her attire was accentuated by green, yellow, purple, and white hues. Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired her maxi with a full-sleeved purple jacket, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints. Her beautiful ensemble came from Saaksha & Kinni. She completed her look with a pair of closed brown heels by Melissa. Kalki accessorised her look with golden-toned Forza Earrings from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas, which looked unique and different. We really liked Kalki Koechlin's ethnic outfit, especially the printed jacket.

Malavika Mohanan's Lime Green Sari

For Thalapathy pooja, Malavika Mohanan donned a lime green classic silk sari by Ritu Kumar, which was accentuated by kalamkari prints fused with traditional ari embroidery. Styled by Triporna Majumder, she teamed it with half-sleeved boat-neck matching blouse. The actress draped her sari in a nivi style. If you want stand out in the crowd, this sari of Malavika's is what you should opt for. We really liked her sari but her accessory game was not satisfactory. She accessorised her look with golden-toned kadas and heavy necklace by Aquamarine , which looked too elaborate . Her makeup was on-point. The thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade suited her well. Malavika Mohanan left her mid-parted curled tresses loose.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Yellow Kurti

Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in a half-sleeved crew neck long yellow-buttoned kurti, which was accentuated by checkered lines and green dots. Her long kurti also featured a front slit. She paired her beautiful kurti with ankle-length matching bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of beige-hued flats. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Shilpa Shetty rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade. We really loved Shilpa Shetty Kundra's traditional look and it suited her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Earthy Toned Kurti

At her recent shoot with Prajakta Koli, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen breaking ground with a spade in a full-sleeved plunging neckline earthy-toned kurti, which was accentuated by red-white patterns and embroidered neckline. We did not like the colour of her kurti as it looked quite dull on her and it's absolutely not what Kareena Kapoor Khan usually opts. She pulled back her tresses into a bun and rounded out her look with kohled eyes, and lip shade.

We liked the outfits of all Bollywood divas. But it is just some aspect about their outfits, which disappointed us.

What are your thoughts on Bollywood divas outfits? Whose outfit did you like more and whose you didn't like? Do let us know in the comment section.