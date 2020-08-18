Aashram: Bobby Deol’s Regal Traditional Looks As Baba Nirala Of Kashipur From The Trailer

ENGLISH

    Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to mark his web series debut with Prakash Jha's upcoming suspense-drama titled Aashram. In the film, Bobby Deol will be playing the role of the God-man Baba Nirala of Kashipur, who later will be seen as con-man. While the film will be streaming on MX Player from 28 August 2020, the trailer was dropped yesterday. The film's story definitely seems interesting but it was Bobby Deol's regal traditional looks that took away our heart. So, let us take a glimpse at some of his looks and decode it.

    Bobby Deol In A White Ensemble With Brown Dupatta

    Bobby Deol sported a full-sleeved mandarin-collar white flared kurta, which was accentuated by shimmering border. He teamed his kurta with matching bottoms and completed his look with a pair of juttis. He draped a dark brown perfectly pleated dupatta like a God-man that featured intricate yellow-hued prints. The actor accessorised his look with a brown-hued neckpiece and rings and upped his look with a blue-hued turban. His turban featured subtle white patterns and he wrapped up his look with a big yellow teeka and full beard.

    Bobby Deol In A Yellow Ensemble With Printed Dupatta

    Bobby Deol was decked up in a full-sleeved flared long light yellow wrap kurta, which featured overlap detailing and subtle brown and red patterns. He teamed his kurta with white bottoms and draped a light brown dupatta over his one shoulder. His dupatta featured intricate white prints and he completed his look with a pair of off-white regal juttis. The actor notched up his look with a neckpiece and rings and sported a neutral-toned turban over his head. His turban was adorned with a gold-toned brooch while yellow teeka and full beard, rounded out his avatar.

    So, what do you think about these looks of Bobby Deol? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: MX Player

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
