Woah! Bobby Deol & Kartik Aaryan Wore The Same Tee At The Same Event

By Devika
Kartik Aaryan fashion

Did you see what we just saw? This striking similarity left us amazeballed and in splits. Well, the seasoned actor Bobby Deol and the new performer on the block, Kartik Aaryan, sported exactly the same tee. And no, that 'same tee' was not enough, these two donned the same T-shirt on the same event. Woah!

We liked their t-shirts but we wondered if they were embarrassed by this similarity, although they didn't seem to mind it at all and rocked their outfits pretty well. Bobby Deol, who stars in 'Race 3' along with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, paired his black-hued t-shirt with trousers. Kartik, on the other hand, brought the younger side, and teamed his tee with denims.

So they both wore a tee that featured the face of a fierce 'Black Cat' and also displayed the message, 'Blind For Love'. But the question remains - whose rocking avatar wooed us more?

Kartik Aaryan fashion

Bobby had simply tucked his t-shirt with white coloured high-waist trousers. He completed his avatar with grey-hued semi-formal shoes.

Kartik obviously wore the same tee and paired his untucked t-shirt with blue jeans, a cool shirt jacket, and white sport shoes.

Kartik Aaryan fashion

Hmmm......now, we can't decide who looked better; but you all can help us by telling us whose look was more awesome. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2018
