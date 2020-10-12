Hina Khan Flaunts Her Two Western Looks; This One Is Impressive And This One Is Disappointing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan is on a non-stop slaying spree ever since she has entered Bigg Boss house. Each day the actress is coming up with her new look in different outfit and giving us major goals. So far, the actress has been successful in impressing us with her sartorial choices but let's see whether her latest two looks created good impact or not.

For the recent episodes, Hina opted for two western outfits- one was a printed blazer dress and the other was peplum top and pants. While her one outfit was so pretty that we wanted to steal it from her, the other wasn't convincing enough. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits, decode it and find which one was impressive and which one was not.

Hina Khan In A Printed Blazer Dress

For the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan opted for a full-sleeved buttoned-down white blazer dress, which came from the label Cross A Line. Her pretty wrap dress was accentuated by blossoming blue prints and subtle orange accents. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed her dress with a pair of white heels boots from Koovs and accessorised her look with silver-toned square-shaped hoops and rings from Soni Sapphire. Hina tied her highlighted tresses into a half high bun and let the remaining ones loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, winged white eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and nude pink lip shade, spruced up her look.

Hina Khan In Peplum Top And Pants

Hina Khan was decked up in a V-shaped neckline black peplum top, which was accentuated by red, white, green, and pink embroidered patterns. Her top featured net embroidered sleeves with circular flounce. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Hacked actress teamed her top with plain black pants that had bell bottom. Her outfit was by Ohaila Khan and Umika Karnani and she completed her look with a pair of black heels from Fyor India. Hina notched up her look with funky earrings that came from House Of Shikha. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint.

We absolutely loved the printed blazer dress of Hina Khan. Not just her dress was pretty but her boots, earrings, and makeup went absolutely well with her attire. On the other hand, her peplum top failed to impress us. Also, her makeup and hair were very disappointing. However, her flared pants looked classy and we wish she would have paired it with some classy top, it would have been much better.

What do you think about her both western looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan