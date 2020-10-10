Your Saturday Fashion Roundup: Priyanka Chopra’s Blazer Style, Hina Khan’s Floral Suit And More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Saturdays are when the weekend begins and we mostly have plans and commitments on this day of the week as Sundays are mostly for relaxing. Saturday is also the party day and keeping the aforementioned factors in mind, we have curated a Saturday wardrobe for you. In today's roundup, we have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sonnalli Seygall giving us fashion goals. So, let's talk about their wardrobe and find out our favourite outfit of the day.

Courtesy: Divya Akhouri

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Outfit And Purse

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us a winning fashion moment after a long time. She captioned the picture as "Sun is shining, the weather is sweet..." Well, that's a Bob Marley's classic song and she flaunted another classic from the fashion label, Fendi. The actress wore a skin-tight sheer top splashed in red wine hue and paired it with an overlapping long blazer that was structured. She also wore pants that matched with the hue of her blazer. Her outfit came from F is For...Fendi and Priyanka Chopra also carried a sunshine yellow purse with her that was also from Fendi. She wore stylish shades and the makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade. She also spruced up her look with brand new bangs tresses. Posed contemplatively, the actress was clicked gazing at the clear blue sky with the azure pool in the backdrop. Priyanka looked sassy.

Courtesy: Pranita Shetty

Bhumi Pednekar's Skirt And Jacket

The Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare actress, Bhumi Pednekar also slayed it in style with her skirt and jacket set. Styled by Pranita Shetty, with her ensemble, Bhumi promoted vintage fashion. The actress wore a belted ivory jacket top with black-toned abstracts from the label, Bodements. It was a collared top and she teamed it with a midi black-hued skirt that was pleated and came from Bhumi's wardrobe. The recycled shoes were from the major fashion label, Burberry. She wore pointed black-hued heels that went well with her ensemble. The chic earrings were from the label, Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. We loved how Bhumi Pednekar made vintage style look so modern and relevant.

Courtesy: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Hina Khan's Floral Outfit

Hina Khan, who has been giving goals these days as the senior in Bigg Boss 14, wowed us with her gorgeous number. Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina wore a custom-made outfit and she had all our attention. She wore an outfit from the label, Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. It was hand-painted floral number and we thought it was perfect for all occasions particularly the formal ones. She wore a saffron lily kurta set. Her peach-hued and silk spaghetti-strapped kurta was accentuated by hand-painted saffron lilies. She paired her attire with churidaar bottoms and she draped a chiffon dupatta that was enhanced by hand-embroidered gota. She teamed her ensemble with embellished heels from the label, Stoffa. We loved her ensemble and her elegant gold-toned glittering choker came from Ritika Sachdeva's eponymous label. Hina Khan painted her nails pink and her makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, well-defined kohl with pink eye shadow, and a tiny bindi. The highlighted and side-parted chignon bun gave us hairdo goals.

Vidya Balan's Black Dress

Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan was spotted in the city and the diva gave us a perfect brunch-date or shopping-outing fashion goal. Vidya wore a long and half-sleeved maxi dress that was collared and flared at the hem with soft pleats. Her matte black dress also featured buttons and it seemed like not only a comfy dress but also ideal for the coming winter season. Her dress was stylish yet understated at the same time. She enhanced the comfort quotient by pairing her dress with golden sneakers, which went well with her dress. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, Vidya wore a black-hued mask, which matched with her dress and she kept her face covered by wearing retro cat-eyed frames. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Courtesy: Sonnalli Seygall's Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall's Maroon Dress

Dressed to impress for parties and other fancy dos, Sonnalli Seygall wore a maroon-hot dress. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama series actress wore her dress for a shoot but we thought it was perfect for glittering Saturday nights. However, her maroon dress was not quite everyone's cup of tea but Sonnalli nailed the look and looked confident. She effortlessly carried her spaghetti-strapped dress with a slight overlapping bodice and a bold side slit. The dress featured asymmetrical hem and she paired it with stylish flats. The actress notched up her look with large hoops, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by glossy dark pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The highlighted tresses completed her look and we found her look very balanced and classy at the same time.

We found Hina Khan's attire and look the best this time. It was a beautiful eye-catching number, we are pretty sure you would all want to wear on festive occasions. Her styling and makeup were done meticulously and she exuded dreamy vibes with her photoshoot. So, whose attire and look you found the best? Let us know that.