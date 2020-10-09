Hina Khan Flaunts Style In Her Yellow Floral Pantsuit And It’s Ideal For Informal Meetings Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Hina Khan has stepped in the Bigg Boss house, she has been leaving no stone unturned in impressing us with her style statements. Each day the actress has been taking fashion quotient a notch higher by nailing different outfits, from ethnic to western with utmost style. Recently again, the diva took Instagram on fire with her series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. This time the diva opted for a yellow floral pantsuit and gave us fashion goals for informal meetings. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for her latest appearance in Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan was decked up in a white and bright-yellow pantsuit by Sakshi Khetterpal, which was accentuated by blossoming floral patterns with subtle black accents. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel open-front jacket, V-shaped neckline crop top, and high-waist matching pants. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of black heels from Zara and upped her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece and funky rings from Soni Sapphire. Hina painted her nails pink.

On the makeup front, with the minimal base of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Hacked actress left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and looked stunning.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan