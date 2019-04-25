From Shilpa To Raveena: Whose Attire Was The Most Amazing At The Global Spa Awards? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, B-town divas graced the Global Spa Awards and made strong fashion statements. They were dressed impeccably for the event and it was really hard to decide that whose gown game was the strongest out of all. However, let's find out what they wore and who wowed us the most?

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in her metallic maroon gown, which was accentuated by sharp cuts and bold slit. Her ensemble was off-shouldered and featured an overlapping ruffle and layers. We absolutely liked the structure of her gown and she paired it with pink and maroon pencil heels. Aditi accessorised her look with sleek earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded our her avatar.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon stepped up her fashion game with a fierce number by Dolly J that featured a dramatic neckline. The actress wore a jumpsuit, which was dipped in black hue and it came with beautifully embroidered train that was accentuated by vibrant floral accents. She teamed her attire with black pencil heels. She also wore sleek earrings and chic rings. Her jewellery came from Gehna Jewellers and Jet Gems. The makeup was lit up by dramatic kohl and nude-toned lip shade. The side-swept bun completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a refreshing number, which was designed by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her gown was flowy, full-sleeved, and marked by sheer accents. It was a flared number and with Kriti popularised the classic polka-dots print. Her gown was asymmetrical and she accessorised it with delicate earrings, which came from Minerali and her trendy rings were from Diosa by Darshan Dave. The makeup was enhanced by a bold red lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's look and attire was like a breath of fresh air. Her ensemble of the night was designed by Maison Nabooda. It was an all white number that featured an off-shouldered cropped bodice and a figure-flattering skirt. The dress also came with a matching detachable cape, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. Shilpa teamed her ensemble with glittery pumps from Jimmy Choo. She teamed her attire with intricate neckpiece and delicate earrings, which came from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by a heavy kohl and a minty pink lip shade. The side-swept ponytail rounded out her look.

Sophie Choudry

Sculptural and flowy, Sophie Choudry wore a gown by Shantanu & Nikhil that featured an off-shouldered corset bodice and her attire was beautifully textured. It was also accentuated by a beautiful drape, which we thought was the main highlight of her attire. She paired her ensemble with diamond chandlier earrings and diamond rings, which came from Farah Khan's eponymous label. The makeup was marked by a vibrant pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Well, we thought Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked the best. Who do you think was the best-dressed? Let us know that in the comment section.