From Ananya Panday To Anushka Sharma, Whose Casual Outfit You Loved The Most?

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was spotted in the city and she gave us a cool and quirky attire. The actress wore a sweatshirt dress, which was full-sleeved and totally street-style. Her black-hued dress also read, 'Karl Is My Father'. She paired it with vibrant white sports shoes and carried a tote bag with her. Well, the 'SOTY 2' actress look sassy.

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria recently attended a movie screening and this one was a pretty understated look. It was also one of the most humble outfits that we had seen this week, so far. So, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress paired her sassy and sleeveless white top with dark blue denims. She teamed her ensemble with white pencil heels, which complemented her attire. The makeup was dewy-toned and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Amrita Arora Amrita Arora's dress was casual but at the same time it gave us party-wear inspiration too. Her multi-hued ensemble was structured and accentuated by red-hued floral accents. This dress of hers had a whiff of metallic touch and she paired it with hot pink pumps, which contrasted her dress. Amrita's makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and the neat ponytail wrapped up her pretty look.

Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon was recently papped in the city and she posed cheerfully. The actress mixed glam with laidback and gave us one of the most interesting outfit goals. She wore a shiny satiny pink spaghetti top and teamed it with casual striped pants and white sneakers. Her makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed Kriti's casual-meets-glam avatar.

Dia Mirza Dia Mirza wowed us with this cute dress, which had all our attention. She wore a flowy number, which seemed like a perfect recipe for the scorching summer heat. The dress was accentuated by multi-hued prints and a breezy silhouette. She paired her attire with multi-hued kolhapuris, which gave her look a desi touch. The makeup was fresh and natural and the side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

Sandeepa Dhar Actress Sandeepa Dhar was also spotted in separates and she looked impressive. The 'Heropanti' actress played with contrasts with her casual ensemble. She wore a green crop top, which was enhanced by vibrant floral accents and paired it with straight-fit white cotton pants. The embellished silver flats of hers went well with her look. She carried a yellow side bag with her and the makeup was natural. The side-parted tresses completed her look.

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif wore a cool blue dress for 'Bharat' promotions recently. Her dress came from the label, Pringle of Scotland and it was a collared number that featured a sharply pleated skirt. She paired her comfy and stylish dress with black block heels. Sheaccessorised her look with a sleek pendant, which came from Black Balloon. The makeup was marked by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

Adah Sharma Adah Sharma graced an event recently and she wore a cute blue dress, which was a lot more understated as compared to her quirky outfits. Perfect for a brunch date, this dress was sleeveless and pleated. Adah's attire featured bright floral prints and she wore white sports shoes to elevate the comfort level. The makeup was nude-toned and long wavy tresses completed her look.