Just In
- 2 min ago Disha Patani's Sassy On-duty Look Is About Denims And Chic Neckpiece
- 50 min ago 15 Best Fruits For Diabetes Patients
- 1 hr ago Katrina Kaif Has Been Inspiring Us To Drape Floral Saris But Which One Would You Like To Drape?
- 2 hrs ago Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Looked The Most Distinctive On Day 8?
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Team analysis: England bank on bionic batting, home conditions
- Automobiles Top-Selling Bikes In India For April 2019 — Hero MotoCorp Receives Stiff Competition From Honda
- Movies Harshad Chopda & Jennifer Winget Reveal Their Relationship Status & What they Hate About Each Other!
- News Amit Shah asks 6 questions to opposition over EVM row
- Education TS Inter Re-verification Result 2019 Likely To Be Declared On May 27
- Technology Mumbai Police's latest Twitter post once again broke the internet
- Finance Air India To Add Flights To Domestic And International Routes In June
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
From Ananya Panday To Anushka Sharma, Whose Casual Outfit You Loved The Most?
From Ananya Panday to Anushka Sharma , the B-town divas impressed us with their casual fashion numbers and gave us simple outfit goals. While some wowed us with dresses, others totally slayed it in pyjamas. Check out their style statements, which had all our attention.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was spotted in the city and she gave us a cool and quirky attire. The actress wore a sweatshirt dress, which was full-sleeved and totally street-style. Her black-hued dress also read, 'Karl Is My Father'. She paired it with vibrant white sports shoes and carried a tote bag with her. Well, the 'SOTY 2' actress look sassy.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria recently attended a movie screening and this one was a pretty understated look. It was also one of the most humble outfits that we had seen this week, so far. So, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress paired her sassy and sleeveless white top with dark blue denims. She teamed her ensemble with white pencil heels, which complemented her attire. The makeup was dewy-toned and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.
Amrita Arora
Amrita Arora's dress was casual but at the same time it gave us party-wear inspiration too. Her multi-hued ensemble was structured and accentuated by red-hued floral accents. This dress of hers had a whiff of metallic touch and she paired it with hot pink pumps, which contrasted her dress. Amrita's makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and the neat ponytail wrapped up her pretty look.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon was recently papped in the city and she posed cheerfully. The actress mixed glam with laidback and gave us one of the most interesting outfit goals. She wore a shiny satiny pink spaghetti top and teamed it with casual striped pants and white sneakers. Her makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed Kriti's casual-meets-glam avatar.
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza wowed us with this cute dress, which had all our attention. She wore a flowy number, which seemed like a perfect recipe for the scorching summer heat. The dress was accentuated by multi-hued prints and a breezy silhouette. She paired her attire with multi-hued kolhapuris, which gave her look a desi touch. The makeup was fresh and natural and the side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.
Sandeepa Dhar
Actress Sandeepa Dhar was also spotted in separates and she looked impressive. The 'Heropanti' actress played with contrasts with her casual ensemble. She wore a green crop top, which was enhanced by vibrant floral accents and paired it with straight-fit white cotton pants. The embellished silver flats of hers went well with her look. She carried a yellow side bag with her and the makeup was natural. The side-parted tresses completed her look.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif wore a cool blue dress for 'Bharat' promotions recently. Her dress came from the label, Pringle of Scotland and it was a collared number that featured a sharply pleated skirt. She paired her comfy and stylish dress with black block heels. Sheaccessorised her look with a sleek pendant, which came from Black Balloon. The makeup was marked by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma graced an event recently and she wore a cute blue dress, which was a lot more understated as compared to her quirky outfits. Perfect for a brunch date, this dress was sleeveless and pleated. Adah's attire featured bright floral prints and she wore white sports shoes to elevate the comfort level. The makeup was nude-toned and long wavy tresses completed her look.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma was spotted recently and she gave us the comfiest ever casual outfit goal. The actress and producer looked effortlessly fabulous in her ensemble, which consisted of a black top and striped pyjamas. It was a smart combination and this look is not difficult at all to ace. This ensemble of Anushka's seemed like a perfect wear for a hot sunny day. She teamed her attire with white flats and dark shades. The impeccable ponytail completed her look.
So, whose casual ensemble you liked the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.