Holi 2021: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt’s Tie-Dye Tee Could Be Your Ideal Outfit This Year Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Holi is all about playing with colours and having fun. This year the anticipated festival will be celebrated on 29 March. Since the day is just around the corner, we're sure, you would have already started the preparations. When it comes to decide what T-shirt to wear, we know most of you prefer white tees as all the colours are visible on it and you love to flaunt them. You step out in plain tee and come back fully bathed in multi colours and that's what actually is the Holi-perfect look. Isn't it? But this year, we want you not to just come back but also go to play Holi in your Holi-perfect attire. Tie-dye tees are the perfect outfit for Holi as they are colourful, vibrant, and gives full festive feel. To get you covered with the best picks, we have come up with three tie-dye tees inspired by Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Take a look.

Ananya Panday's Tie-Dye Tee

Ananya Panday sported a round-collar boyfriend t-shirt, which was dyed in multi-colour patterns along with a quote that said, 'Like A Light'. She tucked her T-shirt into blue denim shorts, that had ripped border. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a ponytail, that you should also do as it will prevent you hair from damage from chemical Holi colours. Filled brows, curled lashes, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Tie-Dye Tee

Janhvi Kapoor sported a lovely co-ord set, which was dyed with blue, yellow, and purple colours. The set consisted of a half-sleeved loose tee and matching shorts, that also featured quoted prints and a big smiley emoji of dark blue colour. She partitioned her hair from side and pulled it all to one side and let them loose. Filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, wrapped her look.

Alia Bhatt's Tie-Dye Tee

Alia Bhatt donned a half-sleeved crew-neck light-blue tee, which was accentuated by dark-blue dyed patterns. She teamed her tee with stylish blue denim shorts, that had ripped border. The actress upped her look with gold-toned hoops and painted her nails with black and white colour. We also suggest you to paint your nails, before you step out to play with colours. She pulled back her tresses into a neat tight bun, which is also a good hairstyle idea for Holi. Filled brows and pink lip shade, wrapped up her look.

So, what do you think about these tie-dye tees of the actresses? Whose T-shirt will you prefer for this Holi? Let us know that in the comment section.