Glittery Black Dress And Red Roses On It, Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Dress Is What You Would Want Right Away
Yesterday night, Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with her close friends and she looked fabulous as ever. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Alia opted for a black dress for her birthday. Not only her dress, her makeup game was also strong. We have decoded her attire and look for you.
So, Alia wore a black dress that was designed by Magda Butrym. It was a structured dress that was accentuated by shimmering accents. Her dress was cinched at the waist and had a slit on the bodice, which added to the bold quotient. However, what really enhanced this dress were the statement rose red appliques. Well, who doesn't want to wear this dress on their birthday! It was one of the most gorgeous birthday dress goals we saw in a long time.
While she didn't up her look with jewellery, Alia Bhatt certainly notched up her party look with makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her dress. What do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that.