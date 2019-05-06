Ananya Panday's Classy Separates Are Ideal For Those Who Want To Look A Class Apart Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday made a strong case for separates with her latest outfit. The budding actress wore an ensemble, which was edgy but at the same time exuded soothing vibes. She wore an attire perfect for art exhibitions or a brunch outing with friends. Do take a look at her ensemble and look.

Ananya wore stripes and her attire was accentuated by a flared silhouette. She paired her cropped bralet with matching pants and a long collared jacket, which was full-sleeved and went well with her top and pants. Well, with this attire of hers, Ananya looked a class apart and gave us refreshing outfit goals. Ananya colour-blocked her ensemble with blue sandals and we absolutely loved it.

Ananya kept her look mostly accessory-free and the makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Her makeup was also spruced up by contoured cheekbones and the sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. Ananya looked gorgeous as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.