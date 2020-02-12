Ananya Panday’s One-shoulder Tangerine Dress Will Make Your Valentine Date With Bae Special

ENGLISH

    Celebrated on 14th February every year, Valentine's Day 2020 is just around the corner, and we hope that you have finally decided the perfect outfit for the special day. These days our Bollywood divas have been giving a lot of gorgeous outfit ideas to help you dress your best. Recently, the young budding fashionista Ananya Panday sported a one-shoulder tangerine-hued dress, which will definitelty make your Valentine date with your partner even more special. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Ananya Panday donned a one-shoulder tangerine-hued dress by Shivan & Narresh. Her pretty dress was accentuated by pleated asymmetrial hem and featured overlap detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, the black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped criss-cross matching heels. Ananya went accessory-free.

    On the makeup front, minimal base marked by sharp contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted curled locks and looked pretty.

    We really liked Ananya Panday's outfit. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
