Young Fashionistas, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Stun In Ethnic Attire At Armaan Jain’s Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding was a starry affair. A number of graced his wedding occasion and the two young budding fashionistas Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also attended the wedding. The two young divas were dressed in their fashionable best. While Ananya sported a stunning silver lehenga, Shanaya, on the other hand, opted for a pretty silver floral co-ord set. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Ananya Panday In A Silver Lehenga

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a silver lehenga by Abhinav Mishra, which was beautifully accentuated by mirror-work. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her lehenga with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. Her dupatta was ivory-hued and featured complementing mirror-work at the border. The actress upped her look with a pair of exquisite earrings, bangles, and ring. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with a tiny silver bindi, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Shanaya Kapoor In A Floral Co-ord Set

Shanaya Kapoor wore a pretty silver-hued co-ord set. Her co-ords consisted of high-waist pants and crop top, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral and leaf prints. What made her outfit look exciting was her shimmering floor-sweeping cape that featured orange and white-hued block patterns and also a few floral prints. She accessorised her look with heavy choker neckpiece and gold-toned earrings. The diva let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and cherry lip shade.

