    Ananya Panday's Red Flared Dress Is What You Should Buy For The Upcoming Christmas Party

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has impressed us with all of her outfits for Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions. And now, the actress was in a festive mode and she gave us major fashion goals. Recently, the young budding fashionista attended an event in a red flared dress and gave us festive outfit goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Ananya Panday was dressed in an off-shoulder flared bright-red blackless mini dress, which came from the label Rutu Neeva. Styled by Ami Patel, she completed her look with a pair of ankle-strapped matching stilettos. The Student Of The Year 2 actress ditched jewellery and upped her look with light pink nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Ananya sharply contoured her jawline. Minimal base marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a stylish ponytail. Ananya Panday accessorised her hair with cute Santa Claus hair clips, which gave us Christmas vibes.

    We loved Ananya Panday's red dress and it seemed perfect for the upcoming Christmas party. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Ananya Panday

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
