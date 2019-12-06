Ananya Panday And Bhumi Pednekar’s Chic Outfits Are Ideal For Casual Parties

ENGLISH

    Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the theatres today. Well, going back to one of the last promotional rounds for this movie, Ananya and Bhumi gave us fashion goals. Recently, the leading ladies, Ananya and Bhumi made heads turn with their wow dresses. While Ananya sported a printed maxi dress, Bhumi, on the other hand opted for an ivory dress with a pink overcoat. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Ananya Panday In A Printed Maxi Dress

    Ananya Panday donned a bishop-sleeved ankle-length ivory maxi dress, which was by Hemant and Nandita. Styled by Ami Patel, her buttoned-down maxi was accentuated by scattered blue patterns and a wavy border. The thigh-high front slit added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped nude-hued stilettos. The actress upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She painted her nailsin pastel pink hue. Ananya Panday tied her mid-parted tresses into a side low braided tail.

    Bhumi Pednekar In An Ivory Dress With Pink Overcoat

    Bhumi Pednekar wore a full-sleeved ivory flared midi dress. She paired it with a pulled-up sleeve notch-lapel open-front long pink overcoat, which featured red buttons. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed transparent heels. Bhumi also went jewellery free and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted highlighted shoulder-length tresses.

    We liked outfits of both Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and their outfits were something, which we easily sport for casual parties. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
