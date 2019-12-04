Kriti Sanon And Ananya Panday Create Stylish Trends With Their Yellow Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all love flaunting our outfits stylishly so that we can steal all the limelight. But know what? You can make heads turn easily by sporting some unique and chic outfit. Creating a trend is absolutely not an easy task but our gorgeous Bollywood divas have mastered the art of fashion. And this time too, they have slay-worthy outfits for us.

Recently, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday also wowed us with yellow numbers, which gave us major fashion goals. Basically, Kriti donned a stunning bright yellow belted sari and Ananya Panday, on the other hand, picked golden-yellow separates. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In A Bright Yellow Belted Sari

For the recent promotional round of Panipat, Kriti Sanon opted for a bright-yellow plain sari, which was by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats and teamed it with a matching embroidered belt. What added stylish quotient to her look was her strapless matching blouse, which featured dramatic ruffle sleeves. The actress completed her look with a pair of Kolhapuris from the label Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with a green-stone detailed choker neckpiece and silver-toned ring from Manish Malhotra's Jewellery collection. Kriti left her side-parted highlighted way tresses loose and upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In Golden Yellow Separates

For the latest promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday donned golden yellow separates from Lavish Alice label. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved one-side off-shoulder knotted crop top, which was enhanced by multi-hued (yellow, orange, white and pink) prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her cool top with matching plain trousers. Her trousers featured thigh high slits, a knot, and an overlap detailing, which added style quotient to her look. The actress completed her look with transparent-strapped nude-hued stilettos. She upped her look with gold-toned hoops and rings. Ananya pulled back her mid-parted messy tresses into a ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely loved Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday's yellow outfits. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon