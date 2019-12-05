ENGLISH

    Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, And Manushi Chhillar Give Us Lessons On How To Rock Black Outfits

    Black is considered as one of the most ideal colours for winter. And come winters, we have many Bollywood divas, who have been flaunting their stunning black outfits and giving us major goals. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Manushi Chillar took to their Instagram handle to share pictures from their recent photoshoot. Styled by Ami Patel, the three sported different black outfits, which inspired us to pick a black outfit for this winter season. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Ananya Panday In A Black Sweatshirt And Dark Grey Skirt

    For the recent promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday donned a full-sleeved high-neck collar black sweatshirt from Ralph Lauren. Her sweatshirt featured a cartoon print that looked super cute. She paired it with a dark grey-hued mini denim skirt from Only India. The actress completed her look with a pair of ankle-length black heel boots that went well with her look. She went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Ananya Panday partly-tied her tresses.

    Alia Bhatt In A Black Striped Jumpsuit

    For her sister, Shaheen Bhatt's book launch event, Alia Bhatt opted for a striped jumpsuit by Leo & Lin. Her jumpsuit featured full sleeves with an overlap detailing on the bodice.The front thigh-high slit on her pants added a stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of pointed fish net heels. The actress ditched the accessories and upped her look with grey nail paint. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Alia Bhatt pulled back her tresses into a casual low ponytail.

    Manushi Chhillar In A Dramatic Black Ensemble

    Manushi Chhillar gave us a stylish black fashion goal with her dramatic black ensemble, which came from Alberto Audenino. Her outfit featured flared pants and a V-shaped plunging neckline asymmetrical loose-sleeved bodice, which added dramatic quotient to her look. She completed her look with crystal-detailed black heels. The star upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, light eye shadow, and cherry lip shade elevated her look.

    So, whose black outfit are you going to pick for this winter season? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chillar

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
