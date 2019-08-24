Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Dream In Her Pristine White And Floral Traditional Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt has over a period of time, completely bowled us away with her amazing performances in the films such as Raazi, Udta Punjab, Highway, and many others. Not just the films, the actress has also impressed us with her fashion choices. Recently, Alia was spotted in all-white traditional attire outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. She was probably there for her upcoming film Inshallah, which also stars Salman Khan in the lead. Coming back to her attire, she made us want to show our desi side with her outfit. Let us decode the desi outfit for you.

So, Alia wore a pristine white long kurti and she paired it with floor-length skirt. The actress went with the trend and opted for a Chinese collar kurti, which was embroidered with pink and green floral accents. Her gorgeous kurti was also detailed with sheer sleeves. Her matching skirt was enhanced by pleats and seemed crafted out of silk fabric. It was a beautiful ensemble and Alia Bhatt looked like a dream in it.

Alia rounded out her look with minimal makeup and upped her look with a light pink lip shade. She spruced up her look with a middle-parted bun. She ditched the accessories and that we felt was a smart choice. She posed cheerfully for the shutterbugs.

On the work front, apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, Alia has several films lined up. She will be seen in S.S Rajamouli's RRR opposite Ram Charan, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 opposite Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

