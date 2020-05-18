4 Times Alia Bhatt Graced The Red Carpet In Lovely Distinctive Outfits And Proved Her Versatility Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has always been successful in holding our attention with her fashionable appearances at the events. From ethnic to western, the diva is often seen making heads turn at the film promotions and wedding functions. But more than that, what impresses us the most are her red carpet looks at the star-studded events. We like the fact that Alia opts for versatile outfits, each different from the other at events.. So, let us take a close look at some of her red carpet looks that left us stunned.

Alia Bhatt In A Colour-Blocked Gown For the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Alia Bhatt donned a strapless baby pink gown from the label Georges Hobeika, which featured a short trail. Her gown was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and a floor-length yellow panel that exuded a layered effect. Styled by Ami Patel, the dramatic matching belt added structure to her attire and she completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. The actress upped her look with a diamond ring by Manoj and Dev. She let loose her sleek wet tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Alia Bhatt In A Multi-Colour Saree At the Star Screen Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt sported a colourful striped saree by ace designer Sabyasachi. Apart from multi-hued stripes, her saree also featured silver striped patterns that added glittering effect. Styled by Ami Patel, the diva draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a strappy maroon-hued sequin blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings from Sabyasachi and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, subtle kohled eyes, pink highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Alia pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Alia Bhatt In A Glittering Silver Dress For the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt opted for a glittering silver dress, which came from Michael Costello and looked a class apart. It was a one-shoulder dress that featured high-low hemline and gave her gown a bold touch. Styled by Anaita Adajania, the actress completed her look with a pair of silver heels and went jewellery-free. Alia tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low voluminous ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte cherry lip shade. Alia Bhatt In A Strapless Peach Gown For the IIFA Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt was decked up in a strapless peach gown, which came from Georges Chakra. Styled by Ami Patel, her flared gown was accentuated by sharp pleats on the bodice and hem while the bow-detailed back and short trail added stylish quotient to her look. The diva notched up her look with a few chic rings and dark blue nail paint. She tied all her messy tresses into a side braid. Minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved all the red carpet looks of Alia Bhatt. Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt