Alia Bhatt's Underwater Photoshoot Made Us Think Of Sameera Reddy's Body Positive Photoshoot

Just In

    What's with billowing green dress and underwater shoots? Well, green dresses seems to be a popular choice when it comes to pool shoots. Sameera Reddy wore a lime green dress for her pregnancy underwater shoot and a few months later, Alia Bhatt's photoshoot was done by Vogue India magazine and she too wore a green dress. We felt the colour of the dress was a mere coincidence but Alia Bhatt's photoshoot made us think of Sameera Reddy's bold photoshoot.

    At 26, #AliaBhatt’s achievements are exemplary. Meet the star in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini). Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)

    So, Sameera got her underwater photoshoot done at JW Marriott, Juhu. It was a body positive shoot and the actress wore a green-hued attire that consisted of a bikini and light flared layer. Her ensemble was by Kai Resortwear and the styling was done by Vihall. Sameera Reddy won the internet with her photoshoot. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore a lemon green dress by Gaurav Gupta. Her dress consisted of a plunging neckline bodycon bodice and a flared asymmetrical skirt with flowy sleeves. Alia accessorised her look with earrings from Valliyan, which went well with her look.

    Their photoshoot was done by the same photographer, Sumer Verma. So, whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Cover Picture Credits (Sameera Reddy): Sumer Verma

    Cover Picture Credits (Alia Bhatt): Vogue India

