Just In
- 1 hr ago Know The Reason And Significance Behind Indians Touching The Feet Of Elders
-
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Nandita Das: Her Five Distinctive And Earthy Fashion Moments
- 2 hrs ago Know Why Tulsi Vivah Is Considered To Be Important For Childless Couples
- 2 hrs ago Taylor Swift Masters The Art Of Colourful Make-up With This Blue & Red Vibrant Look
Don't Miss
- News Tiger trapped in rocks after jumping 35 feet into Maharashtra river dies
- Finance 4 Factors That Are Pushing Sensex To New Highs
- Movies Did Salman Khan Drop Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Song From Dabangg 3 To Avoid Backlashes?
- Technology Vivo Launches Y5s With 5,000mAh Battery And MediaTek Helio P65 Chipset
- Sports Mane won't change despite Guardiola accusing him of diving
- Automobiles Top-Selling SUVs In India For October 2019: Kia Seltos Dominates SUV Sales In India
- Travel 7 Winter Tips For First-Time Campers
- Education UPTET 2019: 6 Important Things Students Should Know Before Registration
Alia Bhatt's Underwater Photoshoot Made Us Think Of Sameera Reddy's Body Positive Photoshoot
What's with billowing green dress and underwater shoots? Well, green dresses seems to be a popular choice when it comes to pool shoots. Sameera Reddy wore a lime green dress for her pregnancy underwater shoot and a few months later, Alia Bhatt's photoshoot was done by Vogue India magazine and she too wore a green dress. We felt the colour of the dress was a mere coincidence but Alia Bhatt's photoshoot made us think of Sameera Reddy's bold photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
At 26, #AliaBhatt’s achievements are exemplary. Meet the star in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini). Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
So, Sameera got her underwater photoshoot done at JW Marriott, Juhu. It was a body positive shoot and the actress wore a green-hued attire that consisted of a bikini and light flared layer. Her ensemble was by Kai Resortwear and the styling was done by Vihall. Sameera Reddy won the internet with her photoshoot. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore a lemon green dress by Gaurav Gupta. Her dress consisted of a plunging neckline bodycon bodice and a flared asymmetrical skirt with flowy sleeves. Alia accessorised her look with earrings from Valliyan, which went well with her look.
Their photoshoot was done by the same photographer, Sumer Verma. So, whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Picture Credits (Sameera Reddy): Sumer Verma
Cover Picture Credits (Alia Bhatt): Vogue India