Alaya F Turns Modern Bride As She Flaunts Her Red Lehenga And Yellow Saree With A Twist Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Alaya F is just one film old but she enjoys massive fan following on social media. She keeps treating her fans with her lovely pictures from fashion photoshoots. Recently, the diva turned cover star for Brides Today magazine's latest issue. For the digital cover shoot, Alaya was dressed up like the modern bride in a red lehenga and yellow saree with a twist. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Alaya F In A Red Lehenga

Alaya F sported a beautiful flared red lehenga, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and silver patch-work. She was wearing her mom Pooja Bedi's Manish Malhotra lehenga and it featured blue and pink border. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress paired her lehenga with a full-sleeved classic white shirt and completed her look with white sport shoes. She accessorised her look with heavy metallic choker neckpiece and rings. Alaya let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.

Alaya F In A Yellow Saree

Alaya F donned a dark-yellow hued saree, which was accentuated by subtle black hued checkered patterns and black printed border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it up with a sleeveless one-shoulder black blouse that featured yellow hued prints. The diva notched up her look with metallic maang tikka and heavy choker. Alaya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and cherry lip shade.

So, what do you think about these modern bridal look of Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Alaya F