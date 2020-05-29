Just In
Alaya F Turns Modern Bride As She Flaunts Her Red Lehenga And Yellow Saree With A Twist
Bollywood actress Alaya F is just one film old but she enjoys massive fan following on social media. She keeps treating her fans with her lovely pictures from fashion photoshoots. Recently, the diva turned cover star for Brides Today magazine's latest issue. For the digital cover shoot, Alaya was dressed up like the modern bride in a red lehenga and yellow saree with a twist. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
Alaya F (@alaya.f ) is the Modern Bride! Brides Today Digital is excited to announce the launch of its very first digital series—BridesToday.in: 1,001 IDEAS—starring Bollywood's fresh, new face, Alaya F (who styled herself for this cover and is wearing mom Pooja Bedi's @manishmalhotra05 lehenga)! #ReStyle Over the next few days, through a series of posts, Brides Today Digital will cover one thousand and one (!) ideas, including planning tips, real-bride advice, make-up tutorials, style buys, practical solutions, and more—all by the best experts in the business. Also, stay tuned for creative ways to host sustainable, intimate, and zero-waste functions, truly stylish outfits and accessories for now and beyond, and insider information on how to celebrate your big day during these times.
Alaya F In A Red Lehenga
Alaya F sported a beautiful flared red lehenga, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and silver patch-work. She was wearing her mom Pooja Bedi's Manish Malhotra lehenga and it featured blue and pink border. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress paired her lehenga with a full-sleeved classic white shirt and completed her look with white sport shoes. She accessorised her look with heavy metallic choker neckpiece and rings. Alaya let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.
Brides Today Digital Editor Nandini Bhalla chats with Alaya F—our covergirl for Brides Today Digital: 1,001 IDEAS—to discuss the most memorable wedding she has attended, the best love advice she received from mom Pooja Bedi, and what it was like to work with Saif Ali Khan on Jawaani Jaaneman.

Nandini Bhalla: Is there a wedding you've attended that has been most memorable? Alaya F: "Yes, my father's wedding to my stepmother—it was lovely! My mother was there, too, and it was wonderful to have my entire family around. Many people ask me what it's like to have a stepmother or divorced parents—but for me, family is family, and as long as everyone's happy, I'm happy. And that wedding was just that—everyone being happy for everyone. I was relatively young back then, but I remember getting my clothes stitched for it and being super excited. And my brother Omar ruined his suit an hour before the wedding, and my mother took him to buy a new one on our way to the wedding. It was good fun!"

NB: What is the best relationship advice your mom has ever given you? AF: "She's always giving advice of some sort! But the best advice she has given me is to allow people to 'invest in me'. I'm a strong, independent woman and I'm very careful about being 'equal' in a relationship. My mom says that's a wonderful trait, but I should also allow people to invest in me. That is good advice, because sometimes, it's nice to allow people to invest their time and energy into you. I was always hesitant about letting people do that."

NB: What was it like working with Saif Ali Khan for your film Jawaani Jaaneman? AF: "It was amazing. At first, I was nervous; it was more about figuring out each other's personalities. But then, when we began shooting in London, it was wonderful. He was always helpful and motivating, and so generous with praise. I think that's the most wonderful thing about him. I learned so much from him. I had a great first co-actor and I wouldn't trade it for anything."
Alaya F In A Yellow Saree
Alaya F donned a dark-yellow hued saree, which was accentuated by subtle black hued checkered patterns and black printed border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it up with a sleeveless one-shoulder black blouse that featured yellow hued prints. The diva notched up her look with metallic maang tikka and heavy choker. Alaya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and cherry lip shade.
So, what do you think about these modern bridal look of Alaya F? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credit: Alaya F