Former Miss Worlds, Aishwarya & Priyanka Made A Strong Case For Dreamy White Gowns At Cannes 2019
The former Miss Worlds, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas both gave us memorable Cannes 2019 red carpet moments. While Priyanka just left French Riviera with husband, Nick Jonas, Aishwarya is at Cannes and making some fashionable splashes. Aishwarya and Priyanka both wore pristine white gowns at this year's Cannes Film Festival and their outfits were also flared and dramatic.
So, Priyanka wore a Georges Hobeika gown and she looked divine in it. Well, with her white gown and Nick Jonas by her side, she once again us a wedding-worthy moment. Her gown was strapless and featured a sheer bodice and ruffled accents. Her ensemble was created from layers of tulle, which gave a dreamy effect. She teamed her ensemble with a delicate diamond neckpiece from Chopard and the makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her red carpet avatar.
Aishwarya, just graced the prestigious red carpet, in her absolutely gorgeous white gown, which came from Ashi Studio. Her gown was asymmetrical with an elaborate feathered bodice. The ensemble was also layered and ruffled and Aishwarya paired her attire with white sandals in order to complete her all-white look. She wore dainty drop earrings, which came from the label, Avakian. Her makeup consisted of a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl with a silver touch. The wavy bun completed her look and suited her. So, whose white gown wowed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.