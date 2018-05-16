Aishwarya Or Sonam - Who Let Their Eyes Do The Talking At Cannes 2018?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, both are our favourite L'Orealistas and Cannes veterans. Both the actors have their distinctive style sense and none shies away from experimenting. Ash and Sonam are well-known for pushing boundaries and they almost always leave us speechless.

Ash surprised us in her 20 ft long Michael Cinco purple-hued cape gown and the abstract bun that she complemented with Rami Kadi gown, also had us going head over heels for her.

Sonam, on her first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2018, donned something that requires a lot of gut and sass. Well, she wore an awe-inspiring Ralph&Russo lehenga and choli. And then she sported a fabulous canary yellow and nude gown with layers of tulle for her second red carpet appearance.

The outfits of the divas left a lasting impression on us but their eye make-up did too. Let's find out how their eye make-up broke the internet.

1. Aishwarya's Shimmery Eye Make-up

Ash on her first red carpet walk of Cannes 2018, wore a beautiful purple gown and teamed it with a pair of matching earrings. But she also enhanced her look and gave the total butterfly effect with winged eyes and accentuated her eyes with tinge of glittering purple eye shadow. Well, her eye make-up was certainly a cross between loud and subtle and she nailed it.

2. Sonam's Intense Eye Make-up

Sonam for her second red carpet entry was a vision to behold in her canary yellow gown. She looked absolutely dreamy in her Vera Wang gown. She also heightened her divine look by wearing a gold eye-shadow that beautifully blended with her artistic attire. Sonam's make-up artist also enhanced the effect by using the Superstar Mascara from the L'Oréal collection.

So, whose eyes do you think did the more talking?