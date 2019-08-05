ENGLISH

    Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Surprises Us With A Sizzling And Perceptive Photoshoot

    By
    |

    They say like father, like daughter. And this old adage came to our mind after seeing Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's debut photoshoot. Like her father, the daughter is also quite perceptive and has depth. The photoshoot was not an ordinary one as it had a perception. Ira titled the photoshoot as "Who Are you?" and before the shoot, she also explained in a post on Instagram that how fashion is her tool of exploration.

    She took to her Instagram to write, "Who are you? I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I have been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet." Well, we must say after reading her post, we could relate with Ira Khan on many levels.

    View this post on Instagram

    Who are you? I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet. The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea. . . . @coleenssalon @ektas_official @amybillimoria @photographybyroozbeh @invincibleboudoir @kanika_jhamtani @sehuhegde #whoareyou #art #photoshoot #photography #personality #fluid #personalityisfluid #fashion #identity

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

    She was joined by her friend, Kanika Jhamtani in the photoshoot. The girls posed against a muted red cushioned backdrop with dim mood lights, which actually added to the whole effect. Their outfits were bold and it didn't seem as if they were defying conservative notions but normalising bold. With beads adorning her tresses, Ira Khan sizzled in the shoot. She wore an intricately-doned red bikini top and paired it with denim shorts.

    View this post on Instagram

    "Who are you?" Photography August 2019. . . . Photography: @photographybyroozbeh Hair: @coleenssalon Makeup: @coleenssalon @nehasinghartistry Stylist: @amybillimoria Venue: @invincibleboudoir Special thanks to Sarika, Seher Hegde, Samriddh Jain. #whoareyou #art #fashion #photography #photoshoot #personality #personalityisfluid

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

    She wore some light bracelets and carried a brown Balenciaga bag with her. The makeup was nude-toned and accentuated by smoky kohl. Ira's friend was seen sitting and she donned a denim jacket for the shoot. Her eye makeup was heavy and she completed her look with a ponytail. Well, Ira Khan gave us one-of-a-kind photoshoot. The girls were styled by none other than Amy Billimoria and their hair and makeup was done by Coleen's Hair And Beauty Salon. The photographer was Roozbeh K. Pardiwala. She looked extraordinary and Aamir Khan's daughter beckoned us to hit the gym by flaunting her washboard abs. So, what do you think about her photoshoot? Let us know in the comment section.

