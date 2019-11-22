Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Has Red And Blue Gown Goals For Us

ENGLISH

    Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is all set to make her directorial debut but before that we got to talk about her fashion sense. Ira has pretty interesting and perceptive Instagram feed. She experiments a lot with outfits and makeup and her recent two gowns absolutely had all our attention. She wore a red and blue gown, which we have decoded for you.

    Ira Khan In A Red Gown

    So, for one of the photoshoots, Ira Khan sported a classic red gown that was strapless. She looked gorgoeus in her attire that was structured with flared hem. She looked pretty as she posed on the moss-laden steps. Her jewellery game was light with bracelets but her makeup game was strong with a matte red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The long tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Ira Khan In A Blue Gown

    Ira Khan also donned a blue halter gown for the photoshoot. It was a simple gown with a subtle slit on the bodice but a sharp side slit. Her dark blue gown was sharply pleated and she teamed it with blue pumps. She accessorised her look with light earrings. The makeup was marked by a dark-toned lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The long side-parted curly tresses seemed highlighted and that rounded out her avatar.

    So, which outfit and look of Ira Khan's did you like more? Let us know that.

    Photo Credit: Photography by Roozbeh

    Friday, November 22, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
