    Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Explores Her Eccentric Personality Through Bold Blue Eye Make-up

    By

    What defines you? Many of us are exploring our inner-self and Ira Khan has discovered a new tool for this exploration- fashion. Daughter of 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is as insightful as her father. Well, it shouldn't come as a surprise!

    Ira Khan created a stir on Instagram when she posted a picture from her debut photoshoot "Who are you?". Ira, who explained in a post about her exploration of self, in her quest to use fashion as a tool to explore herself and finding liberation 'when you realise you can choose who you want to be' created a mesmerising make-up look for the photoshoot.

    In the recent edition of the photoshoot, Ira explored a rather bold and sassy element of her personality. In the post, we see Ira and her friend Kanika Jhamtani posing against a dark background. Ira is wearing a short and black tattered dress while Kanika is seen in a short red skirt paired with a same-coloured jacket. Talking about her make-up in the photoshoot, eccentric blue eye make-up, bold red lips paired up with heavily curled burgundy-coloured hair wind up her look.

    Ira's post surely inspired us to explore various elements of our own personality as well. And if it did the same to you, here is how you can explore the sassy element of your personality bt recreating this look hers.

    View this post on Instagram

    "Who are you?" Photography August 2019. . . . Photography: @photographybyroozbeh Hair: @coleenssalon Makeup: @coleenssalon @nehasinghartistry Stylist: @ektas_official Venue: @invincibleboudoir Special thanks to Seher Hegde. #whoareyou #art #fashion #photography #photoshoot #personality #personalityisfluid

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

    The Eccentric Blue And Bold Look

    What you need

    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Soft pink blush
    • Blue eyeshadow
    • Black eyeshadow
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Black eyeliner
    • Glossy red lipstick
    • Contour
    • Highlighter
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Blush brush
    • Small contour brush
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.
    • Next, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer immediately by dusting some setting powder over it.
    • Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and contour your nose with very light hands.
    • Add a slight blush to your cheekbones.
    • Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer over your lids and blend it in with your fingertips.
    • Take the blue eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Blend the edges well. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.
    • Now take the back eyeshadow on the brush, tap off the excess and apply it ever so lightly in your crease. Take your time blending it in. It adds depth to the eye look. Drag this eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.
    • Using the highlighter, highlight your cheekbones, tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Apply lipstick to finish off the look.
    • Spray the setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
