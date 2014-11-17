ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Spicy Green Gram Masala Recipe

    By
    |

    Recipe for green gram masala is simple, and this Indian dish can be prepared quickly. The green gram dal curry for chapathi is popular in south and north India alike. It is called green moong dal in north India. If you are tired of having the same dal recipes, and want to try something different, then check out the recipe for green gram masala.

    A mix of spices blended in green gram dal, this dish is a perfect go with rotis, rice or bread. The best part is that you can prepare it easily and quickly. You can also adjust the spiciness of the dish as per your taste.

    If you are at home today and confused what to prepare for lunch, check out the recipe for green gram masala.

    Serves- 3

    Preparation time- 10 minutes

    Cooking time- 20 minutes

    Spicy Green Gram Masala Recipe

    All You Need

    Green gram- 1 cup
    Tomato- 1 (chopped)
    Onions-2 (chopped)
    Ginger garlic paste- 2 tbsp
    Garlic-6-7 pods
    Green chillies- 3-4 (chopped)
    Cloves- 3 nos
    Chilli powder- 1 tbsp
    Turmeric powder- 1 tbsp
    Oil- 3-4 tbsp
    Salt- as per taste

    Procedure

    1. Wash the green gram thoroughly and boil it in a pressure cooker till you hear 2-3 whistles.
    2. Take a tawa, and heat oil in it. Add the cloves and saute it. You will get an aroma from the tawa.
    3. Now, add the onions, ginger garlic paste, garlic and green chillies. Stir it well till the onions become golden brown.
    4. Place tomatoes into the tawa and let it cook for 5 minutes.
    5. Then, add the boiled green gram. Add chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt into it and stir the mixture well.
    6. To make this green moong dal recipe, you must add water as well. Add 3 cups water into the mixture. Let it boil well till it becomes a semi-thick gravy.

    Your spicy green gram masala is all set to be served. You can garnish this with some coriander leaves.

    Nutritional Value

    • Green gram helps in lowering the blood pressure. If you are prone to high blood pressure, consider adding green gram to your diet. The recipe for green gram curry will be a true saviour.
    • Pulses are a good source of protein. These pulses help in creating a balance to your diet.

    #Tips

    • To make the onions golden brown faster, you can add salt to it.
    • If you love the flavour of spices, you can add cinnamon and ginger to the green moong dal gravy.

    Read more about: dal vegetarian recipes tomato onions
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue