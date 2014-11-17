Spicy Green Gram Masala Recipe Side Dishes oi-Gayathri Krishna

Recipe for green gram masala is simple, and this Indian dish can be prepared quickly. The green gram dal curry for chapathi is popular in south and north India alike. It is called green moong dal in north India. If you are tired of having the same dal recipes, and want to try something different, then check out the recipe for green gram masala.

A mix of spices blended in green gram dal, this dish is a perfect go with rotis, rice or bread. The best part is that you can prepare it easily and quickly. You can also adjust the spiciness of the dish as per your taste.

If you are at home today and confused what to prepare for lunch, check out the recipe for green gram masala.

Serves- 3

Preparation time- 10 minutes

Cooking time- 20 minutes

All You Need

Green gram- 1 cup

Tomato- 1 (chopped)

Onions-2 (chopped)

Ginger garlic paste- 2 tbsp

Garlic-6-7 pods

Green chillies- 3-4 (chopped)

Cloves- 3 nos

Chilli powder- 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder- 1 tbsp

Oil- 3-4 tbsp

Salt- as per taste

Procedure

1. Wash the green gram thoroughly and boil it in a pressure cooker till you hear 2-3 whistles.

2. Take a tawa, and heat oil in it. Add the cloves and saute it. You will get an aroma from the tawa.

3. Now, add the onions, ginger garlic paste, garlic and green chillies. Stir it well till the onions become golden brown.

4. Place tomatoes into the tawa and let it cook for 5 minutes.

5. Then, add the boiled green gram. Add chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt into it and stir the mixture well.

6. To make this green moong dal recipe, you must add water as well. Add 3 cups water into the mixture. Let it boil well till it becomes a semi-thick gravy.

Your spicy green gram masala is all set to be served. You can garnish this with some coriander leaves.

Nutritional Value

Green gram helps in lowering the blood pressure. If you are prone to high blood pressure, consider adding green gram to your diet. The recipe for green gram curry will be a true saviour.

Pulses are a good source of protein. These pulses help in creating a balance to your diet.

#Tips

To make the onions golden brown faster, you can add salt to it.

If you love the flavour of spices, you can add cinnamon and ginger to the green moong dal gravy.