Diwali 2022: Maincourse Recipes That Are Easy And Delicious Side Dishes oi-Sowmya Shekar

It's that time of the year when you celebrate the most colourful festival, Diwali. The important theme of the festival is lighting diyas and bursting crackers. This year the festival will be celebrated on 24 October.

The festival is celebrated throughout the country. The other important part of the festival is preparing the best food recipes. The foods range from kheer or payasam to snacks and of course, the main course recipes.

So, today in Boldksy, we have compiled and given the list of foods that are prepared for Diwali. The foods that we have mentioned here are the important food items that are prepared in North and South India. We tell you about the sweets, snacks, and main course recipes that you cook for Diwali.

Take a look at the best recipes that you can prepare for Diwali.

Payasam There are several varity of payasam that you can prepare for Diwali. Among which the famous kheer recipe is the seviya payasam. Take a look at how to prepare semiya kheer. For Recipe Click Here Carrot Halwa If you are a sweet lover, this is the best sweet that you have to prepare for this Diwali. Read on to know the easiest way to prepare carrot halwa. For Recipe Click Here Rasmalai One of the tastiest sweets that you can prepare for the festival is rasmalai. It tastes so good that you can't wait to have more. Read more... For Recipe Click Here Jamoon Jamoon is one sweet that you can't miss out this Diwali. It's a must try and also this is one of the easiest recipes for this Diwali. Read more... For Recipe Click Here Moti Choor Ladoo This is the most famous sweet in North India and it definetly prepared for any festival, specially Diwali. Read more... For Recipe Click Here Samosa Samosa is an important recipe in North India. This is one of the best snacks that you can prepare for Diwali. Read more... For Recipe Click Here Chips Diwali is about bursting crackers and lighting diyas. So if you want to take a break from bursting crackers you can munch on some chips. Read to know how you can prepare chips for Diwali. For Recipe Click Here Sev Chat Sev chat is a favorite chat that is loved by everyone in the house. The recipe is easy and can be prepared very soon. Read on to know how you can prepare easy sev chat for Diwali. For Recipe Click Here Paneer Gravy Hmmm... the most delicious and mouth watering gravy is the paneer gravy. You can have the paneer gravy with rotis or with chapatis. Read on to know how you can prepare paneer gravy. For Recipe Click Here Aloo Gravy The main ingredient in aloo, garam masala and chilli. It tastes so yummy that you can't wait to have more. Read on to know how you can prepare aloo gravy. For Recipe Click Here Spinach Gravy The healthiest and tasty is the spinach gravy. Try this yummy recipe for this Diwali and stay healthy. Read more For Recipe Click Here Green Peas Curry This gravy is irresistible and its a must-try for this Diwali. Do try this recipe and serve your entire family this Diwali. Read more For Recipe Click Here Papad Papad is an important part of the meal during festivals. You can serve the papad either by roasting it or you can deep fry the papad. Either ways, the papad tastes good. For Recipe Click Here Pickle There are several varieties of pickle. Mango pickle and mixed pickle are the most famous pickles. Read to know how you can prepare pickles. For Recipe Click Here Raitha This is the best side dish for palav or for vegetable biryani. If you don't have either of these main course, you can serve raitha just as a side dish. For Recipe Click Here Roti Roti is an important part of meals in North India. You can prepare plane rotis or butter naans. Paneer gravy or peas gravy tastes best with the rotis. Read to know more For Recipe Click Here Rice Rice is a staple food in South India. It is the main part of the meal. Though white rice is used more, those who are diet conscious can use brown rice. For Recipe Click Here Sambar Rice and sambar is an awesome combination. You can add a little ghee to the hot rice and sambar and this dish tastes like heaven. For Recipe Click Here Pulav You can prepare the vegetable pulav or peas or even corn pulav for the festival. Read to know how you can prepare pulav for Diwali. For Recipe Click Here Curd Rice Having curd rice is very important as it helps you cool down your body and also enhances digestion.

Prepare these recipes and make your Diwali colourful. For Recipe Click Here