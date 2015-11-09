Diwali 2022: Easy And Tasty Eggless Cake Recipes To Try During The Festival Cakes Bakes oi-Staff

Preparing traditional sweets and dishes is a common thing at any festival. But, have you ever thought of baking cakes for the Diwali festival?

Well, this year try to prepare something different and serve your family delicious eggless cake recipes on Diwali. There are some homemade cake recipes that taste so yummy that you can't wait to eat them.

Cakes are always a favourite for kids, but you can also serve these eggless cake recipes to your guests and they would just love to eat them.

Some of the eggless cake recipes that we are preparing for Diwali today are honeycake, walnut muffins, vanilla cake and many more.

Prepare these cakes and make your Diwali special and colourful.

01. Chocolate Honey Cake For those who love chocolate and honey, it is definitely a treat to them. Maida and butter are used instead of egg. Read on to know how to prepare the chocolate honey cake. cakes-bakes Click Here 02. Plain Eggless Cake Most of the times, people prefer to prepare cakes in ovens. But relax if you don't have an oven; that's not a problem. You can prepare this plain eggless cake in a pressure cooker. Read on to know how you can prepare the plain Eggless cake in a pressure cooker.

For Recipe Click Here 03. Muffins The procedure to prepare a cake and a muffin is the same. The baking process is common for both of them. Read on to know how you can prepare eggless muffins for this Diwali. cakes-bakes Click Here 04. Vanilla Sponge Cake If you love to eat some really soft cakes without cream, the vanilla sponge cake is the best. It is very tasty and it is a must-try for Diwali. kids Click Here 05. Eggless Brownie In a Brownie, there is more chocolate content and it is softer than the usual cake. Read on to know how you can prepare the eggless brownie. cakes-bakes Click Here 06. Eggless Microwave Cake If you are an expert in handling the oven, then you must definitely try this eggless cake recipe in a microwave. Click Here