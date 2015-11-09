ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diwali 2022: Easy And Tasty Eggless Cake Recipes To Try During The Festival

    By Staff

    Preparing traditional sweets and dishes is a common thing at any festival. But, have you ever thought of baking cakes for the Diwali festival?

    Well, this year try to prepare something different and serve your family delicious eggless cake recipes on Diwali. There are some homemade cake recipes that taste so yummy that you can't wait to eat them.

    A Must-Try Rice Recipes For Diwali

    Cakes are always a favourite for kids, but you can also serve these eggless cake recipes to your guests and they would just love to eat them.

    Some of the eggless cake recipes that we are preparing for Diwali today are honeycake, walnut muffins, vanilla cake and many more.

    Special 7 Cup Barfi Recipe For Diwali

    Prepare these cakes and make your Diwali special and colourful.

    Array

    01. Chocolate Honey Cake

    For those who love chocolate and honey, it is definitely a treat to them. Maida and butter are used instead of egg. Read on to know how to prepare the chocolate honey cake.

    Array

    02. Plain Eggless Cake

    Most of the times, people prefer to prepare cakes in ovens. But relax if you don't have an oven; that's not a problem. You can prepare this plain eggless cake in a pressure cooker. Read on to know how you can prepare the plain Eggless cake in a pressure cooker.


    For Recipe Click Here

    Array

    03. Muffins

    The procedure to prepare a cake and a muffin is the same. The baking process is common for both of them. Read on to know how you can prepare eggless muffins for this Diwali.

    Array

    04. Vanilla Sponge Cake

    If you love to eat some really soft cakes without cream, the vanilla sponge cake is the best. It is very tasty and it is a must-try for Diwali.

    Array

    05. Eggless Brownie

    In a Brownie, there is more chocolate content and it is softer than the usual cake. Read on to know how you can prepare the eggless brownie.

    Array

    06. Eggless Microwave Cake

    If you are an expert in handling the oven, then you must definitely try this eggless cake recipe in a microwave.

    Click Here

    Comments

    More DIWALI RECIPES News

     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion