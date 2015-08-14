Independence Day Special: Flavours Of India

1.Jammu Kashmir : In Kashmir, yakhni recipe is essentially made of yoghurt and meat broth. On the eve of independence day, this is a must try. Yakhni can be a base for many dishes such as chicken, fish, mutton and mushroom cuisines.

2. Himachal Pradesh: Madra is a famous dish in Himachal Pradesh. It is basically a gravy made out of yogurt. It is a popular Pahadi dish which is made with chickpeas or other beans. Madra is a simple dish and tastes simply delicious with chapati or rice. The most important step while preparing this recipe is that you have keep stirring the gravy while it cooks to get the perfect dish.

3. Uttar Pradesh: Pua is a special dessert recipe basically hails from Uttar Pradesh. Pua is a sweet dish that has loads of religious significance.

4.Madhya Pradesh : Bhutte ka kees: This dish is basically made from sweet corn and it is ground and made into a spicy snack with a tangy twist. It is a healthy, vegetarian snack which you can enjoy at any time of the day or have it as a side dish.

5.Gujarati : Dal dhokli is a famous Gujarati dal recipe. For those who are not familiar with this dish, dhokli is basically the Indian version of homemade pasta. It is prepared using wheat flour along with a mix of spices. 'Dhokli' however should not be confused with 'dhokla' which is a steamed Gujarati snack. Try this dish on the independence day.

6.Rajasthan : Lal Maas is an Indian curry recipe that is a very popular Rajasthani recipe that is royal in origin. Lal Maas literally means 'red meat'. This dish gets its name from its blazing red colour and extreme spiciness. This Indian curry is a recipe for the royals.

7.Orrisa Dalma cooked with meat not something you can get anywhere else in India. This mutton recipe is from the state of Orissa. So basic recipe for dalma remains the same; it is dal recipe cooked with vegetables. When you add meat to it, it becomes a gourmet Indian food recipe, more like a mutton curry recipe.

8. Kerla The famous Kerala dish called Idiyappam is also called as noolappam. This breakfast recipe is one of the best and tasty dishes of Kerala. This healthy and nutritious Idiyappam in other words, is rice noodles which are served with sweet coconut milk.

9.Tamil Nadu Chettinad prawn curry is a traditional Tamil prawn recipe. The masala for Chettinad prawns includes fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, poppy seeds, pepper and mustard seeds.

10. Karnataka: It is a traditional recipe of Karnataka. The main ingredients in this dish are brinjal and rice. Made with typical southern spices, Vangi bhath gives you an authentic Kannada treat.

11.Andra Pradesh: Shikampuri kebab of Hyderabad is also one such kebab recipe which hails from the royal kitchens of the Nizam. Originally, the kebabs of the Hyderabadi cuisine are cooked on the heated stone. This heated stone releases a smoky flavour when it comes in contact with the meat and spices. This is what gives the kebabs their unique taste.

12. West Bengal: in Bengali style - Biryani in Bengal evolved from the Lucknow style when the last Nawab of Awadh was exiled to Kolkata. This is biryani is prepared using potatoes and the locally available fish.

13. Meghalaya: A delicacy of Meghalaya, Doh Khlieh is a pork dish which is garnished with steamed pig's brain.

14. Sikkim: A dish native to Tibet and Nepal, momos (dumplings) have gained wide spread popularity all over the world. This dumplings recipe is also very popular among the hilly states of India. The best part of this momo recipe is that it is very low in its calorie content.

15. Arunachal Pradesh: Rice beer is a famous drink. This famous alcoholic drink is made of rice .

16. Bihar: litti chokha .One of the most famous and loved food from Bihar is the sumptuous litti chokha. A litti is a snack made out of wheat flour and stuffed with sattu which is roasted Bengal gram flour. The sattu is mixed with a blend of spices which makes the filling all the more tasty and if you are trying out litti for the first time, then you are definitely in for a delicious surprise.

17. Haryana is a special dish from the states of Haryana. Bajre ki khichdi is not only a tasty dish, but is also extremely healthy. Bajra or black millet is a great source of proteins, iron and folic acid. This makes it a perfect food for pregnant women too. The mild flavour of the khichdi and the unique taste makes this vegetarian recipe a tempting treat.

18 Jarkhand: tilkut: Dishes prepared from til (sesame seeds) provide heat and energy to the body. Til seeds add a nutty taste to the dishes. Tilkut, also called tilkatri, is a very healthy and nutritious recipe.

19. Maharashtra: Chicken curries. Maharashtra chicken curry is one such example of the exotic chicken curries of India. This spicy Maharashtra chicken curry is prepared using quite a unique blend of spices. The 'goda masala' which is a speciality of this region is used in preparing this special Maharashtra chicken curry. The goda masala is the main ingredient without which the dish loses its flavour. So, try out this delicious spicy Maharashtra chicken curry and enjoy the Marathi flavour.

20. Uttarkhand: Kulath Horse gram is a very popular bean which is widely consumed. Commonly known Kulath . The best thing about preparing horse gram recipes is, it is easy to make and can be teamed up with rice. All you need to do is soak horse gram overnight and then wrap in a cotton cloth. Leave it like that for two days till they sprout. You can also buy sprout horse gram from a store near you.

21. Telangana: Haleem is traditionally prepared with mutton or beef. People in this region love to have haleem. So, try this exotic recipe for Independence day special.

22.Manipur This is one of the most popular and loved desserts by the people of Manipur.

23.Punjab : Tandoori fish tikka is basically a Punjabi recipe. This fish tikka recipe is also called Amritsari fish tikka sometimes. This fish kebab comprises of chewy pieces of fish soaked in tandoori masala and then grilled in the tandoor. You can also prepare this fish tikka recipe at home in your microwave .

24. Mizoram: Kofta curry recipe made out of beef is also known as meatballs curry. It is a sophisticated dish. The word ‘kofta' is a Persian word "koftan", which means 'to mince'. The minced meat is mixed thoroughly with different spices which adds flavour to the meat.

25. Assam: Khorisa is grated bamboo shoots that is eaten raw, pickled or fermented in Assam. Khorisa is one of the most popular weird foods Indians love to eat. It is eaten as a vegetarian dish or can be added to various non vegetarian preperations. The processes of preparation can be different but they are tasty when prepared.

26. Nagaland: Dried fish People in this region love to eat dried fish, prawns and dried chilli.

27 Goa: Goans love to add spices and herbs to their dishes which is why Goan food has a certain twist in taste. There are some Goans who also prefer preparing their meals only with herbs as it enhances a unique taste in each meal. This green chicken curry is simple to prepare and is best eaten with pulav, coconut rice, or peas pulav. To prepare this yummy goan green chicken curry, you will need minimum ingredients.