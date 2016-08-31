ENGLISH

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Simple Naivedya Recipes For Lord Ganesha

    Ganesh Chaturthi is a very important and joyous festival. This year, the festival will start on 2 September and will end on 12 September. In many houses, especially in South India, the festival is celebrated for two days, the first day for welcoming Gowri (or the Gowri festival) and the next day for welcoming Lord Ganesh, called Ganesh Chaturthi.

    On this special day, it is important to offer naivedya to the Lord. So, today, we shall be sharing with you a list of simple naivedya recipes for lord Ganesh. These are the recipes that can be easily prepared for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    The main recipe that is generally prepared is laddoo. Apart from that, there are many other sweet recipes that can be offered as naivedya for the Lord.

    So, take a look at the tasty naivedya recipes that can be prepared for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

    Jaggery Rice Kheer:

    The jaggery rice kheer recipe is the simplest recipe that can be prepared for Ganesh Chathurti. Have a look at the recipe, here!

    Sweet Pongal:

    Sweet pongal is just not prepared for Sankranti. This is a simple naivedya recipe that can also be prepared for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. To prepare the sweet pongal recipe, it is very simple as the main ingredients are moong dal and jaggery. So, read to know how to prepare the simple sweet pongal recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Puran Poli:

    Well, you can never miss out on preparing puran poli, which is a very important dish for the festival. There are different types of puran poli recipes that you can try. Take a look at the simple and tasty naivedya recipe that can be prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Kajjaya:

    Kajjaya is a typical South Indian naivedya recipe. Some believe that it is difficult to prepare kajjaya for naivedya. But if you follow the correct procedure, the sweet recipe tastes really good.

    Thambittu:

    One of the other important naivedya recipes that needs to be prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi is thambittu. This is a very soft sweet recipe that is prepared using rice or wheat flour. The main ingredients are jaggery, water and flour. Take a look at how to prepare the simple thambittu recipe for naivedya.

    Churma Ladoo:

    Ladoos are also a sweet naivedya recipe that one cannot miss on Ganesh Chaturthi. And churma ladoo recipe is a must try. This is a sweet recipe that is quite famous in Rajasthan. Since the recipe is quite simple and tasty, it is famous and can be prepared for the festival. So, prepare these simple naivedya recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi and let us know your feedback.

