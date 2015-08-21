Onam 2019: What's Onam Without Kerala's Classic Dessert Ada Payasam? Check Out The Recipe! Indian Sweets oi-Sowmya Shekar

All festivals are incomplete without sweets and we Indians by default have sweet tooth. Onam is one of the most celebrated festivals in Kerala. People in Kerala wait to celebrate Onam with a lot of joy and happiness. This festival is at a hand's stretch and therefore, we bring to you the best recipes that are prepared with love for Onam. This year, in 2019, Onam festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September.

The main elements of the festive seasons are the sweets. As we are teaching you the different sweets for the festival season, today too we shall be learning a mouth-watering sweet dish for Onam.

Ada payasam is the traditional and a classic dessert recipe that is cooked for Onam in Kerala. This dish is made using the basic ingredients in the house. Though it takes some time to prepare, it tastes the best.

So, let's take a look at how to prepare Ada payasam for Onam.

Serves - 4

Preparation time - 10

Cooking time - 45 minutes

Ingredients

A Packet of Ada rice

Milk - 2 litres

Cashew - 8 to 10

Raisins - 8 to 10

Ghee - 1 cup

Saffron - a pinch

Sugar - 2 cups

Procedure

Boil the water, then add 100 to 150 gms of ada rice to the water. Keep it aside. After some time wash it with cold water. Take a deep heavy bottomed vessel. Add 2 litres of milk and boil it. When the milk is boiled, add the washed ada rice to the milk. Keep stirring so that it does not stick to the bottom, till it is cooked. Now, add sugar and continue stirring. In a small cup, add 1 tbsp of milk and add a pinch of saffron to it. So that it dissolves. When the payasam is thick, add saffron and milk. In a pan, put 1 tbsp of ghee and fry cashew, raisins. Now, add the fried cashews and raisins to the payasam. Finally, add ghee and mix it.