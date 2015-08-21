Just In
- 47 min ago National Sports Day 2019: 10 Traditional Games Of India That Are Almost Extinct
- 1 hr ago National Eye Donation Fortnight 2019: Myths And facts About Eye Donation
- 1 hr ago 7 Harsh Truths Of A Relationship That Every Couple Should Accept
- 1 hr ago Kareena Kapoor’s Make-up Look For The Latest Episode Of Dance India Dance Is A Stuff Of Dreams
Don't Miss
- Finance Union Cabinet Relaxes FDI Norms In Select Sectors
- Sports World c'ships bronze medallist Praneeth eyeing consistent show to seal Olympic berth early
- Technology Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Announced – Price Starts From Rs. 29,990
- News Govt eases FDI norms for single brand retail, coal mining, digital media
- Movies Akshaye Khanna's Section 375 Lands In Trouble; Lawyer Claims It Shows Legal Profession In Bad Light
- Automobiles Renault Triber Variants In Detail: Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- Education MHA IB Result 2019: Check Direct Links And What To Do After MHA IB Security Assistant Result 2019
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Onam 2019: What's Onam Without Kerala's Classic Dessert Ada Payasam? Check Out The Recipe!
All festivals are incomplete without sweets and we Indians by default have sweet tooth. Onam is one of the most celebrated festivals in Kerala. People in Kerala wait to celebrate Onam with a lot of joy and happiness. This festival is at a hand's stretch and therefore, we bring to you the best recipes that are prepared with love for Onam. This year, in 2019, Onam festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September.
The main elements of the festive seasons are the sweets. As we are teaching you the different sweets for the festival season, today too we shall be learning a mouth-watering sweet dish for Onam.
Raksha Bandhan Special: Sweet Pumpkin Halwa Recipe
Ada payasam is the traditional and a classic dessert recipe that is cooked for Onam in Kerala. This dish is made using the basic ingredients in the house. Though it takes some time to prepare, it tastes the best.
So, let's take a look at how to prepare Ada payasam for Onam.
Serves - 4
Preparation time - 10
Cooking time - 45 minutes
Ingredients
- A Packet of Ada rice
- Milk - 2 litres
- Cashew - 8 to 10
- Raisins - 8 to 10
- Ghee - 1 cup
- Saffron - a pinch
- Sugar - 2 cups
Procedure
- Boil the water, then add 100 to 150 gms of ada rice to the water. Keep it aside.
- After some time wash it with cold water.
- Take a deep heavy bottomed vessel. Add 2 litres of milk and boil it.
- When the milk is boiled, add the washed ada rice to the milk.
- Keep stirring so that it does not stick to the bottom, till it is cooked.
- Now, add sugar and continue stirring.
- In a small cup, add 1 tbsp of milk and add a pinch of saffron to it. So that it dissolves.
- When the payasam is thick, add saffron and milk.
- In a pan, put 1 tbsp of ghee and fry cashew, raisins.
- Now, add the fried cashews and raisins to the payasam.
- Finally, add ghee and mix it.