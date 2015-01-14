Just In
Makar Sankranti 2020: This Dudh Puli Pitha Recipe Will Be A Delight On Your Taste Buds
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India. It may have different names and different rituals. But the celebration part is common for all the regions of India. Food is obviously the most integral part of the celebrations.
Makar Sankranti in Bengal is especially all about food. 'Pitha', the traditional sweet of Makar Sankranti is prepared in most Bengali households. There are a lot of versions of pitha prepared in different parts of Bengal as well as Bangladesh. Therefore, Makar Sankranti is a remarkably delectable treat for the foodies in Bengal.
Today we have a similar pitha recipe for Makar Sankranti which is called dudh puli pitha. As the name suggests, this pitha recipe is cooked in milk. Small dumplings (puli) are made of rice flour and stuffed with coconut and jaggery are dipped in milk and then served. This sweet recipe is sure to delight everyone at home.
So, check out the recipe of dudh puli pitha and give it a try.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
All you need
- Rice flour- 2 cups
- Water- 4 cups
- Oil- 1tsp + 2tbsp
- Sugar- 2tsp + 2tbsp
- Coconut- 1 cup (grated)
- Cloves- 2
- Green cardamoms- 5
- Jaggery- 1/2 cup
Procedure
1. Boil the water in a pan. Add two teaspoon of sugar and one teaspoon of oil to it and allow it to dissolve.
2. Add the rice flour and stir immediately. Keep mixing till the water is completely soaked and it turns into the consistency of dough.
3. Once done, switch off the flame and keep the dough aside. Allow it to cool down.
4. Heat oil in a pan and add cloves, green cardamom and coconut to it. Saute for 5-6 minutes on medium flame.
5. Add jaggery and allow it to melt. Mix the coconut and jaggery together till both blend perfectly. Stir for 4-5 minutes and then switch off the flame. Allow it to cool.
6. Heat water in your steamer.
7. Make small balls out of the dough and roll them out in the shape of a poori.
8. Place one tablespoon of the stuffing into the rolled out dough and seal all the sides.
9. Place the dumplings in your steamer and steam the dumplings for 3-4 minutes till they get cooked.
10. Boil the milk in a pan and allow it to thicken.
11. Add sugar and the dumplings to the milk.
12. Simmer for 4-5 minutes and then switch off the flame.
Dudh puli pitha is ready to be served. Enjoy this special Bong sweet treat on Makar Sankranti.
Nutrition Value
Since this sweet dumpling is steamed it does not really add to many calories to your body.
Tip
Instead of sugar in the milk, you may also add jaggery to make it tastier.