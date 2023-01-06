How To Involve Your Kids In The Celebrations Of Sankranti Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Makar Sankranti is predominantly a harvest festival whose traditions and myths behind the festival are celebrated in myriad ways in different regions. It is the only Indian festival that is celebrated on a fixed day in January. Exact day on which the winter or summer solstice occurs remains the same always.

With Sankranti arrives the spring. On this day, it is believed that day and night are equally long. Sankranti is the day when Sun migrates from one sun sign to the other.

Some Tips To Include Kids In The Sankranti Observance

1. See that all the family members are attired in bright colours. Decorate your home and perform the pujas along with the family traditions. Include kids in all the activities that you do the entire day. You could take your kids to fairs and melas being conducted in your city. They would get in touch with their roots and get an experience of the traditions from another cultural hemisphere.

2. Make your child understand why the festival is so important to be celebrated., why farmers celebrate it, why holy dip is taken, why elders insist on forgetting the past painful memories and spread joy around. Also educate your child about Kumbh Mela that occurs once in every 12 years.

3. Til and Gud, are icons that represent the ancient gastronomic culture with strong religious connotations. Winter's healthy food, the distribution of til and gud ladoos represents bonding of people. :"Til-gul ghya ani gud gud bola" essentially means " eat sesame seeds and jaggery and speak sweet," You can also teach your kids how to make ladoos and ask them to roll the balls inside their palms. This gives them a culinary experience that may motivate them to try other favourite sweets.

4. Who doesn't enjoy flying kites? While Diwali is the festival of lights, Sankranti is a festival of kites. You can explain the intent behind flying them, teach them to make kites and the art of cutting the manjha of other's kites...

5. You can give the kids a free reib on their creativity by teaching them to draw rangolis. Kids can be very creative while using the rangolis.

6. Rangoli is another popular activity done at Sankranti to welcome wealth and prosperity. Kids can add a lot of creativity and enthusiasm in making rangoli.

Safety Hints

1. Most people opt for the glass-coated manjha as it is easy to cut tothers kites with its sharpness. Buy a glass-free manjha to avoid cuts when you are flying kites with kids.

2. Roof tops should not be the places chosen for flying kites as they are highly hazardous for kids. There have been instances of accidents due to this practice and you must watch your child carefully when he is flying the kites.

3. Keep them hydrated at regular intervals. Kite flying is done under the sun, and it is exhausting for kids. So carry energy drinks to sustain their interest in the celebrations.

4. While the children are playing under the sun, and enjoying themselves the whole day, their sensitive skins should be protected with a good spf cream from the harsh rays of the sun.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 20:50 [IST]