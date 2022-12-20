Makar Sankranti 2023: Know About Date, time, Rituals, Legends And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Makar Sankranti is a momentous occasion for Hindus that is celebrated when Sun enters Capricorn in Pausha Month. Indian attach to this festival a special geographical and religious significance. Sun changes his direction on the day of Sankranti by changing his position from Sagittarius and entering Capricorn. This festival arrives only on the fourteenth or fifteenth day of the month of January.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Date And Time

According to the Indian Panchang, Makar Sankranti in the year 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, 15 January.

Punya Kaal Muhurta: 07:15 am to 12:30 pm

Duration: 5 hours 14 minutes

Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta: From 07:15 am to 09:15 pm

Duration: 2 hours 0 minutes

Solstice muhurat: 20:21 pm on 14 January

Makar Sankranti 2023: Rituals

Wake up in the Brahmi Muhurta on the day of Makar Sankranti, and complete the morning ritualistic bath by choosing an auspicious time. Add to the bathing water, some sesame seeds and then Ganga Jal. Wear fresh clothes after bath. Now offer Arghya to Sun in a copper pot in which black sesame seeds, jaggery, red sandalwood, red flowers, Akshat etc. have been put. As you offer Arghya, chant the Sun Mantra "Om Suryaya Namah" for maximum beneficial impact.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Legends Associated With Sankranti

Ancient scriptures say that Lord Vishnu, destroyed demons on earth, severed their heads and tossed them on the Mountain of Mandara. Lord's victory over the demons is commemorated on this day of Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is the day when the season changes with Autumn subsiding to give way to spring. Now you feel that the days are longer than the nights. As per the religious beliefs, Sun enters the house of his Son, Shani, to enhance the goodwill and affection between him and Shani Bhagwan. So worshipping Sun and Saturn at this juncture brings immense Punya and luck to the worshipper.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Significance

Preparing Khichdi is an important part of this festival and it is termed as a Khichdi festival, Kichdi has a special significance on this day. Mandatory observances for this day include Ganga bath, fasting, story, donation and worship of Lord Sun. Donating to the needy has immeasurable benefits for the giver. Normally light is donated for Shani Dev on this day. New crops are harvested In Punjab, UP, Bihar and Tamil Nadu on this day. This is a day primarily when farmers offer their gratitude to Sun God for blessing them with a good harvest. Sweets made of sesame and jaggery are exchanged and kite flying is also observed as a festive ritual in Sankranti.

