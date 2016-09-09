Onam 2021: Unniyapam Recipe Indian Sweets lekhaka-Staff

Onam is nearing and the people of Kerala and those throughout the world are preparing for their favourite festival with great fervour. This year the festival will be celebrated from 12 August to 23 August. In India, no matter if it is a festival of north or south, east or west, the cuisine is one of the special things that can make these festivals feel even more special.

From full course meals to yummy desserts, the Onam special recipes are incredible. Whether it is Pulissery or Avial, Onam becomes more celebratory with these foods.

And no festivals are complete without sweet dishes. Unniyapam is one of the sweet snacks that increase the festive mood of Onam. Do you know how to prepare Unniyapam for Onam?

Follow the traditional recipe Unniyapam for Onam and try this at your house to make Onam special this year for your friends and family. Here is the traditional recipe of Unniyapam for Onam, have a look.

Serves – 10

Preparation time – 3 to 4 hours

Cooking time – 30 to 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1. Raw rice – 2 cups

2. Ripe bananas – 3

3. Jaggery – 1 cup

4. Coconut – 2 tbsp (chopped)

5. Black sesame seeds - ¼th tsp

6. Water - 1 cup

7. Cardamom powder - ¾ cup

8. Salt - a pinch

9. Dry ginger powder - ¼th tsp

10. Baking soda - ¼th tsp

11. Ghee for frying

Procedure:

1. Rinse rice well and soak in water overnight, at least for 6 hours.

2. On the next morning, drain water and grind rice to a batter. Don’t make it too smooth.

3. Keep it aside.

4. Peel off the bananas and grind them to a smooth paste and put it in a mixing bowl.

5. Now, melt jaggery into water.

6. Strain liquid jaggery to get rid of any impurities.

7. Cool it and pour it into the mixture of bananas.

8. Mix two things well into a thin paste.

9. Now, add rice paste, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder, black sesame seeds, salt and baking soda into the banana-jaggery mixture and beat the batter well.

10. Add water but not altogether. Mix it slowly, so that the mixture remains semi-thick, by dropping consistency. Leave it for 30-45 minutes.

11. Take a pan and heat ghee.

12. Fry coconut pieces in the ghee and mix it with the batter.

13. You will need Unniyapam Kadai for preparing this.

14. Now, heat ghee in that kadai and pour the batter into each pit of the kadai.

15. When you see one side getting golden brown in colour, turn it with a spoon and cook the other side.

16. When the Unniyapam is cooked from both sides, take those out using a kitchen towel.

Your tasty Unniyapams are ready to be served. You can use sugar in the batter if you want them sweeter. Don’t make the batter too runny. If you see it is, adds rice flour into it. You can also make it with wheat flour. To make the dish less rich, you can fry Unniyapams in vegetable oil, but ghee always enhances the taste.