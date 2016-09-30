Just In
- 1 hr ago What Is Miso? Health Benefits, Risks And Recipe
-
- 2 hrs ago Sania Mirza And Izhaan Mirza Malik Turn Stylish Mother-Son Duo In Their Sporty Outfits
- 5 hrs ago On Dream Girl Hema Malini’s Birthday, Her Elegant Saree Looks To Inspire All The Ladies In The Town
- 8 hrs ago What Are The Health Benefits Of Long Pepper (Pippali)?
Don't Miss
- Technology Diwali With Mi Sale 2020: Festival Offers On Redmi 9i, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro MAX And More
- Sports Jayawardene hopeful of Mumbai Indians defending title
- News Navratri 2020: Date, Puja Timings, Importance and Significance of this festival in India
- Automobiles Audi Q2 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 34.99 Lakh
- Finance NPS, APY Subscribers' Assets Under Management AUM Crosses Rs 5 Trillion
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Bollywood's First Ever Legitimate Action Heroine; Shares Training Video
- Education NEET Cut-off 2020: Check NTA NEET Cut-off Marks 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In October
Durga Puja 2020: Delicious Rabdi Recipe To Delight Your Taste Buds
Be it Navratri or Durga Puja, these are a festival of decoration, lights, happiness, joy, and most importantly mouth-watering foods. When you think of special foods during Navratri, sweets and desserts take an important place.
So far, you have bought it from sweet shops. But, have you ever tried to make it at home? Yes, you may feel the process is too difficult, as you need to stay alert while boiling the milk.
If you are fond of rabdi and want to make it at home, here is a recipe to die for. Get the simplest recipe for making rabdi, which will take much lesser time to prepare and taste even better than the one bought outside. After all, you mix your affection, love and care while preparing the dish, don't you? So, make this Navratri more colourful with this yummy recipe of rabdi. Check out!
Also Read: Besan Ki Barfi For Durga Puja
Serves - 4
Preparation Time - 10 minutes
Cooking Time - 20 minutes
Ingredients:
• Full-fat Milk - 3 cups
• Condensed Milk - ½ cup
• Fresh Bread Crumbs - 1½ cup
• Sugar - 1 tbsp (optional)
• Green Cardamom Powder - ¼th tsp
Procedure:
1. Take a deep bottomed pan and pour milk into it. Now, wait until the milk starts to boil.
2. To make fresh bread crumbs, you should take two slices of fresh white bread and cut the corners.
3. Now, grind the mixture in a grinder to make the crumb.
4. When the milk starts boiling, add coarsely powdered bread into it. Stir the mixture with slow hand and care.
5. If you want to make it sweeter, this is the time to add sugar. Then, add condensed milk into the mixture.
6. Stir continuously, so that the mixture doesn't get burnt from the bottom. Let the rabdi boil and you can stir it occasionally.
7. Take the malai from the sides of the pan and mix it again with the mixture.
8. When you see the rabdi getting thicker, add green cardamom powder.
9. Your rabdi is ready to be served.
10. Allow it to cool and serve it chilled.
Rabdi always tastes awesome when you serve it chilled. There are a few things you need to remember while making rabdi, have a look at them below.
Tip
• You should use a big vessel for making it, as the process will be done faster.
• Always use full-fat milk because it will enhance the taste of rabdi.
• Take fresh bread crumbs, as anything other than that can tear the milk.
So, make your festivals more enjoyable with homemade rabdi and share your experience with us.