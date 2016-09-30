Durga Puja 2020: Delicious Rabdi Recipe To Delight Your Taste Buds Indian Sweets lekhaka-Staff

Be it Navratri or Durga Puja, these are a festival of decoration, lights, happiness, joy, and most importantly mouth-watering foods. When you think of special foods during Navratri, sweets and desserts take an important place.

So far, you have bought it from sweet shops. But, have you ever tried to make it at home? Yes, you may feel the process is too difficult, as you need to stay alert while boiling the milk.

If you are fond of rabdi and want to make it at home, here is a recipe to die for. Get the simplest recipe for making rabdi, which will take much lesser time to prepare and taste even better than the one bought outside. After all, you mix your affection, love and care while preparing the dish, don't you? So, make this Navratri more colourful with this yummy recipe of rabdi. Check out!

Serves - 4

Preparation Time - 10 minutes

Cooking Time - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

• Full-fat Milk - 3 cups

• Condensed Milk - ½ cup

• Fresh Bread Crumbs - 1½ cup

• Sugar - 1 tbsp (optional)

• Green Cardamom Powder - ¼th tsp

Procedure:

1. Take a deep bottomed pan and pour milk into it. Now, wait until the milk starts to boil.

2. To make fresh bread crumbs, you should take two slices of fresh white bread and cut the corners.

3. Now, grind the mixture in a grinder to make the crumb.

4. When the milk starts boiling, add coarsely powdered bread into it. Stir the mixture with slow hand and care.

5. If you want to make it sweeter, this is the time to add sugar. Then, add condensed milk into the mixture.

6. Stir continuously, so that the mixture doesn't get burnt from the bottom. Let the rabdi boil and you can stir it occasionally.

7. Take the malai from the sides of the pan and mix it again with the mixture.

8. When you see the rabdi getting thicker, add green cardamom powder.

9. Your rabdi is ready to be served.

10. Allow it to cool and serve it chilled.

Rabdi always tastes awesome when you serve it chilled. There are a few things you need to remember while making rabdi, have a look at them below.

Tip

• You should use a big vessel for making it, as the process will be done faster.

• Always use full-fat milk because it will enhance the taste of rabdi.

• Take fresh bread crumbs, as anything other than that can tear the milk.

So, make your festivals more enjoyable with homemade rabdi and share your experience with us.