Durga Puja 2019: Tips To Prepare Darbesh Laddoo For Your Family And Friends

This year, Durga Puja has begun from 28 September and will end on 8 October. Boondi laddoo with a twist! This is probably the simplest description I can give to the Darbesh. Darbesh is a Bengali sweet dish that looks like the much popular Boondi ladoo, but is quite different in taste. The addition of khoya or mawa brings about this change.

This festive season, try your hands at the Darbesh and bring about a variety in your sweet-meat list. Your guests too will love the change.

So, how do you go about making the Darbesh? It is not wrong to say that the method is a bit tricky and requires some level of expertise in cooking. However, with a little bit of practice, you will definitely get it. After all, practice does make one perfect.

Let us get the ingredients together and then move on to the method. The ingredients listed here are measured in cups and spoons to help you alter the amount as per your preference. Take a look.

Ingredients:

• Khoya or mawa - half cup

• Besan (gram flour) - 2 cups

• Baking powder - a pinch

• Rice flour - half cup

• Green cardamom (chhoti elaichi) - 1 crushed

• Cashew nuts (kaju) - 3 tbsp (crushed)

• Raisins (kishmish) - 2 tbsp (approx.)

• Nutmeg powder - half tsp

• Sugar - 4 cups

• Red and yellow food colour - 5 to 6 drops

• Oil for deep frying

Method:

To Prepare Sugar Syrup:

1. Take sugar in a deep and heavy bottom saucepan, add 3/4th cup water and bring to a boil.

2. Stir at regular intervals, when the syrup comes to a boil, lower the flame and allow to boil for another 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Take a teaspoon of syrup and allow to cool. To check the consistency, press between one finger and the thumb. When pulled apart, one thread of the syrup should form.

4. If the thread does not form, boil some more and check again. Take care that the syrup does not get too thick. Once prepared, set aside.

To Prepare The Boondi:

1. Put oil to heat in a frying pan, while the oil heats up prepare the batter.

2. Place all the dry ingredients (rice flour, gram flour and baking powder) in a deep bowl and whisk together. Now pour water bit by bit and mix.

3. The batter should be of pouring consistency but not very runny. You can pour a drop in the oil and check.

4. Divide the batter into two parts. Add red colour to one part and yellow to the other.

5. When the batter is ready, place one perforated ladle over the oil and pour some batter through the ladle. Drops of the batter will fall in the oil and form boondis.

6. Fry just enough to cook the batter. Remove from oil and place in a separate plate.

7. Add all the boondis to the sugar syrup and keep aside for an hour. In this one hour, the sugar syrup will be well absorbed by the boondi.

8. Add the dry fruits, mawa, nutmeg powder and crushed cardamom to the boondi.

9. Mix all the ingredients well and begin with making balls.

Note: Mixture should be slightly warm to allow the formation of balls.

Give your Darbesh any size you wish and sit back and admire your skills!

Darbesh is ready to be served. Have a sweet festival time!