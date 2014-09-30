Durga Puja Special: Bengali Luchi And Aloo Dum Recipe Deep Fried Snacks oi-Anwesha Barari

Durga Puja is the time to pray and eat for Bengalis. You cannot separate food from the festivities of this celebration of Goddess Durga. That is why; Durga Puja recipes are special in their novelty. Luchi and aloo dum is the quintessential Bengali food for breakfast, lunch and snacks. On all festive occasions when Bengalis are prohibited from eating rice, they eat luchi or poori.

That is why; the recipe for the perfect luchis and spicy aloo dum to go with it is the best treat for the pujas. It is one Durga Puja recipe that can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone. You can prepare this dish at home or enjoy it at the pandal food stalls. The recipe for the Bengali aloo dum is a bit different from the other aloo dum recipes you might have come across.

So try out the deadly duo of luchi and aloo dum for Durga Puja this time and pamper your taste buds.

Serves: 2

Preparation Time: 45 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients For Aloo Dum

Baby potatoes- 12 (boiled and peeled)

Onions- 2 (paste)

Garlic cloves- 8 (paste)

Ginger- 1 inch (paste)

Tomato- 2 (pureed)

Green chillies- 3 (chopped)

Cumin seeds- ½ tsp

Bay leaf- 1

Red chilli powder- 1 tsp

Turmeric- ½ tsp

Coriander powder- 1tsp

Cumin powder- 1tsp

Garam masala paste- ½ tsp

Ghee- 1 tsp

Mustard oil- 2tbsp

Sugar- ½ tsp

Salt- as per taste

Ingredients For Luchi

All purpose flour- 2 cups

Water- 2/3th cup

Ghee- ½ tbsp

Salt- 1 pinch

Oil- 3 cups

Procedure For Aloo Dum

Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan; season it with bay leaf, cumin seeds and green chillis. Add sugar for the carmelised colour. After 30 seconds, add the paste of onion, ginger and garlic. Saute the paste for 2-3 minutes until it starts turning brown. Then add the tomato puree; sprinkle salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder and cumin powder from the top. Stir and saute for 5-6 minutes until the oil starts separating from the gravy. Now add the boiled potatoes to the pan and stir it in. You can add ½ cup water if it is too dry. Mix all the ingredients and let it cook for 3-4 minutes on a low flame. Season with ghee and garam masala paste before removing the pan from the flame.

Procedure For Luchi

Knead a dough with all the ingredients mentioned here. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and leave it for 30 minutes. Now heat oil in a deep bottomed pan until it steams. Take fistful of dough balls and roll it out into round luchis. Place the flattened luchi in the steaming oil and fry it until it bloats.

Serve hot luchi and aloo dum to your family and guests. This is one Durga Puja recipe that will never fail you.