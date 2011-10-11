Just In
- just now Anushka Sharma Ups Her Orange And Pink Bikini Look With Dainty Earrings
- 16 hrs ago What Are Happy Hormones And 7 Natural Ways To Boost Them
- 16 hrs ago Viral News: Huband Lets Wife Leave With His Lover In Exchange of 71 Sheep
- 17 hrs ago Important Traits Required For A Strong Professional Relationship
Don't Miss
- Movies Mission Mangal vs Batla House FIFTH DAY Box Office Collections
- Technology Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India Launch – Watch The Live Stream Here
- News Haryana Jobs: HSSC recruitment notification for 755 Haryana govt jobs out; When can you apply
- Finance 9 Best SIPs To Consider For Long Term Investors
- Automobiles The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Spied Ahead Of Launch Early Next Year With Spy Pics
- Sports Rahane, Vihari hit half centuries in drawn warm-up game against West Indies A
- Education Karnataka PGCET 2019 Result On August 22; Check Counselling Schedule
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
National Soft Ice Cream Day In US: Yummy Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe For Kids!
With the 'Android ice cream sandwich' making a lot of buzz in the mobile computing domain, it is the time to think of the popular ice cream recipe to relish and read more on the new generation version. 20th August is National Soft Ice Cream Day in the United States and people relish their favourite dessert on this day.
Take a look to know how to make the ice cream sandwich and enjoy the tasty desserts after meal. Even your kids will love it after school.
Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe – Yummy Kids Recipe!
Ingredients:
- 1 bourbon biscuit pack
- 1 pack of vanilla ice cream
Procedure:
Sandwich the ice cream between biscuits and refrigerate it until serve.
Or if you want to make the cookies at home for the ice cream sandwich recipe
Ingredients 2:
- 1 1/2 cup maida, cocoa powder, baking powder (sifted)
- 1 egg (beaten)
- 1 tsp butter
- Sugar as per requirement
- 1 pack vanilla ice cream
How To Make Ice Cream Sandwich?
- Combine all the ingredients in a pan of melted butter and stir well. Allow it to cool.
- Spread the dough and cut them in rectangles. Bake the dough for a few minutes until brown. Tasty cookies are ready.
- Spread the ice cream between the biscuits and refrigerate the sandwiches until firm. Tasty dessert recipe is ready.
You can also add a teaspoon of chocolate sauce before serve.