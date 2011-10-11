National Soft Ice Cream Day In US: Yummy Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe For Kids! Ice Creams oi-Staff

With the 'Android ice cream sandwich' making a lot of buzz in the mobile computing domain, it is the time to think of the popular ice cream recipe to relish and read more on the new generation version. 20th August is National Soft Ice Cream Day in the United States and people relish their favourite dessert on this day.

Take a look to know how to make the ice cream sandwich and enjoy the tasty desserts after meal. Even your kids will love it after school.

Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe – Yummy Kids Recipe!

Ingredients:

1 bourbon biscuit pack 1 pack of vanilla ice cream

Procedure:

Sandwich the ice cream between biscuits and refrigerate it until serve.

Or if you want to make the cookies at home for the ice cream sandwich recipe

Ingredients 2:

1 1/2 cup maida, cocoa powder, baking powder (sifted) 1 egg (beaten) 1 tsp butter Sugar as per requirement 1 pack vanilla ice cream

How To Make Ice Cream Sandwich?

Combine all the ingredients in a pan of melted butter and stir well. Allow it to cool. Spread the dough and cut them in rectangles. Bake the dough for a few minutes until brown. Tasty cookies are ready. Spread the ice cream between the biscuits and refrigerate the sandwiches until firm. Tasty dessert recipe is ready.

You can also add a teaspoon of chocolate sauce before serve.